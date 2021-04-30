The 2021 Lake Dallas softball season came to a close Friday afternoon in Parker County. The Lady Falcons traveled to Weatherford to face off against the Aledo Ladycats in the Class 5A Region I bi-district playoff series.
Despite a fast start to the second game, Aledo’s batters were too much. The first game ended 12-0 after only five innings, and the second finished 16-3, also in only five innings.
In game one, Aledo jumped out to an early 2-0 first inning lead. Gracie Dover was the first base runner of the game for the Lady Falcons, walking in the second inning, but a double play prevented her from getting passed second.
In the third inning, Abby Kell recorded the first Lake Dallas hit. However, she overslid second base and was tagged out to end the inning.
The Ladycats expanded the lead in the bottom of the third, scoring two more runs, and again in the fourth with a three run home run.
The Lady Falcons were not able to manage a hit the rest of the game, and Aledo ended the game by run rule in the fifth inning.
The second game got a much faster start for Lake Dallas. Kell, the second batter of the game, got on base with a four pitch walk. Then, with two outs, Bella DiDonato hit one deep over the left field wall to give the Lady Falcons an early 2-0 lead.
Aledo tied it in the bottom half of the inning, following with six runs in the second.
Shelby Nelson walked to lead off the third inning and found her way to third base on a couple of wild pitches, but unfortunately she was stranded there.
The Ladycats scored five runs in the third inning to make it 13-2. They added three more in the fourth to bring the score to 16-2.
In the top of the fifth, Dover singled home Nelson from second. However, that’s all Lake Dallas could muster, and the game ended in that inning.
The season came to a close in the first round, ending the Lady Falcons’ season with a final record of 10-13.