NEVADA — A couple of strong offensive quarters to start and end the game for the Sanger Lady Indians were the key to their 70-38 thrashing of Community of Tuesday evening.
Sanger came out on fire to start with a 22-point first quarter to Community’s nine points. The Lady Indians tacked on another 12 points in the second quarter for a 34-22 lead at the half. They would go on to outscore Community 36-16 in the second half.
Chloe Malone was at the head of Sanger’s offensive onslaught with 20 points. Carly Schmucker was just behind with 15 points of her own.
With the win, the Lady Indians move to 3-0 overall this season and will take on Argyle on the road this Friday.
Braswell 38, Mansfield Summit 30
LITTLE ELM — It was a narrow victory for the Braswell Lady Bengals on Tuesday against Mansfield Summit for their third consecutive win by a final score of 38-30.
Despite the victory, Braswell’s offensive got off to a sluggish start and never quite recovered. The Lady Bengals put together just a seven-point lead at the break with a 17-10 score. In the second half, Braswell outscored Mansfield Summit 21-20 to hang on for the win.
Jazmyne Jackson racked up 15 points for Braswell with Alisa Williams scoring 10 points as well.
Braswell will go to Waxahachie this Friday.
Ponder 49, Argyle 47
ARGYLE — The Ponder Lady Lions dispatched of Argyle in nail-biting fashion on Tuesday, as they edged them out for a 49-47 victory.
Though they scored just eight points in the first quarter, the Lady Lions roared back for 17 points in the second quarter to carry a 25-15 lead into the break. Ponder found themselves on the ropes in the third quarter, putting up just seven points to Argyle’s 21. However, Ponder recovered for 17 points in the fourth to ice the game.
Tate Wells led the offense with 21 points on the night for the Lady Lions.
Ponder is now a solid 3-1 overall this season and will travel to Graham this Saturday.
Krum 47, Aubrey 25
KRUM — It was a solid night all-around for the Krum Lady Bobcats against Aubrey on Tuesday, as they handled them easily for a 47-25 victory.
Krum started off strong with a 15-point first quarter before following it up with eight points in the second quarter for a 23-14 lead at halftime. The Lady Bobcats flexed their muscles in the second half with an 18-point third while holding Aubrey to 11 points in the half.
Mary Doyle got the Krum offense in gear with her 17-point night while Jacey Oster compiled 11 points.
The Lady Bobcats move to 3-1 this season and will go to Flower Mound Marcus on Friday.
Guyer 53, Cedar Hill 48
The Guyer Lady Wildcats got back on track Tuesday after Saturday’s blowout loss by defeating Cedar Hill at home narrowly 53-48.
Guyer was consistent throughout the game on offense with a 12-point first quarter and 14-point second quarter for a 26-21 halftime lead. The Lady Wildcats put some distance in their lead with a 19-point third quarter before following up with eight points in the fourth.
Bella Earle led the way with 23 points for Guyer with Evie Goetz in support with 17 points as well.
With the win, the Lady Wildcats improve to 2-2 on the young season and will take on Rockwall-Heath on the road this Friday.
Saturday
Sanger 81, Pilot Point 13
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians collected their second win of the season in dominant fashion on Saturday, blasting Pilot Point 81-13
The Lady Indians’ offense was electric throughout the ballgame, putting up a whopping 47 points in the first half while holding Pilot Point to just seven. Sanger came back with even more offense in the second half with 24 more points.
Lexi Martin led the way with an 18-point effort for Sanger. Carly Schmucker had 16 points as well while Rylee Holder and Chloe Malone each tallied 12 points.
With the win, the Lady Indians improved to 2-0.
Lake Dallas 60, Frisco Lone Star 51
CORINTH — It was a solid day overall for the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons on Saturday, as they took care of business against Frisco Lone Star by a final score of 60-51.
Lake Dallas came out of the gates a little slow on offense, putting together a 12-point first and 13-point second quarter for a narrow 25-23 lead at the break. In the second half, the Lady Falcons turned up the intensity with 20 points in the third and 15 more in the fourth to seal the game.
Jorja Elliot was excellent for Lake Dallas with 19 points in the game while Mackenzie Buss was just behind with 16 points.
The Lady Falcons are now an impressive 3-1 early on this season.
Braswell 71, Plano West 57
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals rallied back from a tough first half on Saturday to win their second game of the year over Plano East 71-57.
Offensively, Braswell was stuck in the mud in the first half by scoring just 23 points as they found themselves looking up at a 31-23 halftime deficit. However, it was all Lady Bengals in the second half. Braswell picked up the temp with a 26-point third and 22-point fourth to put some distance between them and Plano West.
Alisa Williams was the catalyst for the Braswell offense with 24 points. Jazmyne Jackson put together a solid game with 15 points as well.
DeSoto 85, Guyer 40
DESOTO — The Guyer Lady Wildcats could not overcome an early deficit on Saturday afternoon against Lakeview Centennial, suffering a huge 85-40 blowout loss.
Guyer could muster up only 18 points in the first half to Lakeview’s 48 points and was never quite able to recover. It was more of the same in the second half for the Lady Wildcats as they were outscored 37-22.
Evie Goetz and Isabella Earle each collected 14 points on the night in the loss.