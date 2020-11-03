The Denton Lady Broncos secured their 10th consecutive victory on Tuesday evening, dispatching of Justin Northwest in three sets (25-22, 25-21, 25-21) for the win.
Tessa Gerwig paced the Lady Broncos’ offense with 15 kills in the winning effort, with Lauren Perry and Taylor Thomas supporting her with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Landry Williams spread the ball around as well with 39 assists.
Campbell Sweeten totaled 21 digs for the Denton defense while Leah Stolfus and Gerwig each had two solo blocks.
With the win, the Lady Broncos remain perfect in district play at 10-0 and a sparkling 14-1 overall. They will travel to take on Colleyville Heritage on Friday evening.
Guyer d. Braswell
LITTLE ELM — It was a swift and easy victory for the Guyer Lady Wildcats on Tuesday night against Braswell, as they took care of business in three sets for a final line of 25-18, 25-9, 25-22.
Jordyn Williams and Kyndal Stowers were fantastic on both ends of the court for Guyer, with Williams picking up 14 kills and three blocks while Stowers finished with 11 kills and 14 digs. Brooke Slusser added seven kills, 10 assists and six digs while Gracey Campbell tallied 15 digs.
The Lady Wildcats move to a strong 7-2 through nine district matchups and is 8-4 overall. They will travel to Allen this Saturday due to a quarantine makeup.
Colleyville Heritage d. Ryan
The Ryan Lady Raiders were no match for Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday at home, as the Lady Raiders fell in three sets (14-25, 16-25, 2-25) for their 13th loss of the season.
Halle Mitchell had seven kills and two blocks for Ryan while Shian Blacksher compiled five assists and three digs.
The loss for Ryan is their 13th straight despite starting off 4-0 to start the season. Now 4-13 overall and 0-11 in district, they head to Grapevine on Friday.