Pilot Point coach Danny David hung up his whistle this spring after leading the Bearcats to a 7-4 season and a second-place finish in district play.
David posted a 39-22 record over five years leading the program.
He handed over the reins to offensive coordinator Kyle Peacock, who will look to continue the Bearcats’ string of five consecutive playoff appearances.
Peacock will have 10 returning starters to work with.
Star power: Rising senior quarterback Wyatt Smith enters his second year leading Pilot Point’s offense after posting some strong numbers last season.
A contributor both in the passing game and on the ground, Smith threw for 2,421 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions a year ago. He chipped in 86 carries for 318 yards and six scores as the team’s third-leading rusher.
Smith will have a chance to contribute even more this season after a few key skill position players graduated. Leading receiver Aydon Cox and top running back Ish Harris are both gone.
Pilot Point will need Smith to bump up his production and a few other players to fill larger roles for the Bearcats to thrive offensively.
Team strength: Several experienced players should help set the tone for a young Pilot Point defense.
Although leading tackler Curly Brockman graduated after posting 101 total stops last season, some top players from every level of the Bearcats’ defense return.
Defensive back Collin Lynch is the team’s top returning tackler after posting 62 stops last year.
Linebackers Alex Puga and Cale Martin were among Pilot Point’s top five tacklers last season with 39 and 33 total stops, respectively.
Defensive lineman Ryan Riney notched 26 tackles, including 17 solo stops.
Those four will anchor a defense with a fair amount of inexperience across the board.
Area of concern: Pilot Point lost several key skill position players on offense, leaving some uncertainty as to where the production will come from this fall.
Cox’s 64 catches for 1,527 yards and 15 touchdowns are gone, as are Harris’ 862 rushing yards and 14 scores. While some players appear poised to step into a bigger role, how well they handle the larger load remains to be seen.
Junior wide receiver Crew Chandler is among the players who could be destined for a larger role. He caught 21 passes for 306 yards and one touchdown last year. Senior receiver Asten Kirby also posted 216 yards and two scores in five games.
Sophomore running back Gage Anderson tallied 415 rushing yards and three touchdowns in eight games last year. He will look to help fill the void left by Harris.
Game of the Year: Pilot Point’s game of the year is clear after the Bearcats missed out on chances to win the district title with losses to Brock in consecutive regular season finales.
If the Bearcats are able to take care of business against their other district opponents once again, they will have another crack at the crown to end the regular season.
Just getting to that point will be no small ask, though, as teams like Whitesboro, Peaster and Paradise are all predicted to make significant strides in 2022.
A third district title shot against Brock may be too much to ask, but Pilot Point will have plenty of motivation to come out on top regardless.
This one has potential to be a special game if the Bearcats’ young squad is able to mesh.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Aug. 26
|at Callisburg
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 2
|Plainview (OK)
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 9
|at Farmersville
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|Bells
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|at Whitesboro*
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 30
|Paradise*
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 7
|at Ponder*
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|Boyd*
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|at Peaster*
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 4
|Brock*
|7:30 p.m.
|*District 4-3A DI
