Pilot Point coach Danny David hung up his whistle this spring after leading the Bearcats to a 7-4 season and a second-place finish in district play.

David posted a 39-22 record over five years leading the program.

2022 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 at Callisburg 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 Plainview (OK) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Farmersville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 Bells 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Whitesboro* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 Paradise* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Ponder* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 Boyd* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Peaster* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 Brock* 7:30 p.m.
*District 4-3A DI

