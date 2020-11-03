JACKSBORO — The Krum Lady Cats certainly weren’t looking ahead a couple of rounds in this year’s playoff run, but their expectations for this season were to at least return to where they had been so many times over the previous five seasons — the region tournament.
Graham ensured Krum wouldn’t get any closer than the second round.
In a back-and-forth contest, Krum rallied from a 2-0 hole and nearly forced a decisive fifth set before falling 25-19, 27-25, 17-25, 25-22 to the Lady Blues in a Class 4A Region I area-round match.
This is only the second time since 2015 that Krum won’t make it to at least the fourth round.
The Lady Cats (23-7) were in the region tournament in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.
“Yeah, it’s tough. You never know how every year is going to go,” Krum coach Lynn Larson said. “It’s disappointing with the high expectations, but these girls never gave up. We went through so much adversity with COVID-19 and setters being injured. I changed the lineup a few times, and they just kept playing as hard as they could. They kept battling back.”
Graham (25-2) simply got big nights from too many players for Krum to keep up. Leah Holland finished with 16 kills but was nearly matched by teammate Addison Kimberling, who added 12 kills. Hannah Isom chipped in eight and Ashton Reese poured in another seven kills.
Krum’s Payton Lucas had a match-high 18 kills and Mary Doyle added 17. But as a team, the Lady Cats had a .131 hitting percentage. Most of those miscues came in the first set as Graham never looked threatened and used an 8-4 run to close the frame.
The Lady Cats had set point twice in the second set but couldn’t get the critical shot when they needed it most. Down 2-0 in the match at that point, Krum went on a 15-6 run in the third to stave off elimination. The Lady Cats trailed 22-15 in the fourth but managed to pull within one before Graham scored the final two points.
“Had that second set gone a different way [who knows]. And then we battled back to win the third,” Larson said. “You have to give Graham credit, but we never stopped fighting.”