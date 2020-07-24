When Logan Bard first got into riding dirt bikes, it was nothing more than a way to have a good time on the weekends.
The Krum junior got his first bike when he was three-and-a-half and road with his father, Kirk Bard, who raced competitively.
Those humble beginnings are well in Logan Bard’s rearview mirror now as he prepares for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. The event will run from Aug. 3-8 and feature 1,512 competitors across 36 classes.
Bard, 16, tried to qualify for the event for four years before finally breaking through this summer by faring well in a regional qualifier. More than 10,000 competitors tried to qualify for the event this year.
“This is the highest level an amateur can get to. I’m so excited about it,” Logan Bard said. “There are thousands of kids who work to get to this level in each class. Only 42 make it, and I was one of them.
“It took years and years of hard work.”
Bard played football for Krum from the time he was in seventh grade through his sophomore year before turning his attention to motocross.
The decision helped spark his rise in the sport where several of the top youth competitors are home schooled and focus on the sport from a young age.
Bard quickly realized that motocross was his calling as an athlete as he tried to make up ground on the riders who got a head start on him competitively.
“I have always loved motocross more than any other sport,” Bard said. “It’s gives me more of a challenge. I love that challenge. You don’t have to depend on anyone. It shows your own skill level. Nothing beats the adrenaline.”
There have been plenty of bumps along the way. Bard missed his chance to qualify for nationals one year after he suffered a concussion. He injured his legs in a crash another year, putting him out of commission.
But Bard stuck with the sport, despite those setbacks. He upped his training regimen to try to qualify for this year’s national title race three months ago.
Bard has maintained a straight-A average in his classes at Krum, despite spending more time on racing.
“I’m extremely proud of him,” Kirk Bard said. “He has been riding for quite a while and has been trying to get into this event for four years.”
Bard is hoping to continue racing over the next few years. There are a select few elite riders who race professionally.
“I am going to try to continue to work my way up and go pro in the next few years,” Bard said. “There are not many who make it consistently, but I feel like it’s possible. I am going to work for it.”
Bard credited his parents for helping him pursue his passion for riding competitively. His family stuck with him through a series of injuries as he grew into the sport.
They celebrated together when Bard broke through to earn a spot in the national championship event. He was presented a ticket to nationals after the regional race.
“It was so exciting,” Bard said of qualifying. “It was the most excited I have ever been. I was so proud of myself. We worked so hard to get to this point.”