Porter main
Buy Now

North Texas volleyball coach Kristee Porter is introduced during a timeout at a basketball game at the Super Pit in January. Porter was a standout player at UCLA and quickly built a winner at McNeese State. She'll open her first season at UNT on Friday.

 DRC file photo

Avery McCrillis was curious when she first heard that Kristee Porter was poised to take over the North Texas volleyball program, understandably so.

The former Rockwall standout was headed into her senior season and planned to return this fall. McCrillis’ first instinct was to do a little research. What she found was impressive.

Kristee Porter mug

Kristee Porter 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you