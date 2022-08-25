Avery McCrillis was curious when she first heard that Kristee Porter was poised to take over the North Texas volleyball program, understandably so.
The former Rockwall standout was headed into her senior season and planned to return this fall. McCrillis’ first instinct was to do a little research. What she found was impressive.
“I looked her up and saw that she played at UCLA and overseas,” McCrillis said. “I’m glad that we have a coach who played at a high level.”
Porter has a resume as a player that rivals any coach to come through UNT. She was a four-time All-American at UCLA, was the Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year in 2000, played for the USA Volleyball Women's National Team and had a 10-year career playing overseas.
Porter was also a standout in basketball and track at UCLA before she got into coaching. She quickly built McNeese State into a winner before landing the job at UNT.
The challenge now for Porter is to add another entry on her glimmering resume by building UNT into a powerhouse program.
The first step will come on Friday when UNT faces Jacksonville State at 10 a.m. in its season opener. The Mean Green will play three games in the North Texas Invite, the program’s nonconference tournament.
“We are ready to see what we have and how we can improve,” Porter said. “I am excited and know the players are.
“We will get to play multiple matches in front of our home crowd. This is our staff’s first experience with the UNT fan base. We are excited about that.”
Porter took over a program that finished 15-12 last season under Andrew Palileo, who resigned following his ninth year at UNT.
The Mean Green finished at least .500 in each of the last four seasons but hasn’t had an exceptional year since rolling to a 29-4 record in 2017.
UNT is hoping Porter can deliver those types of seasons and capitalize on what the program has to offer.
The Tyler native is confident she can meet expectations in a time of transition for the program. This is UNT’s last season in Conference USA before jumping to the American Athletic Conference next summer.
UNT was picked to finish fifth out of 11 teams in C-USA’s preseason coaches’ poll that was released Thursday.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity,” Porter said. “This is one of the best volleyball recruiting areas in the country. To be around that talent and have the ability to recruit that talent is phenomenal.”
Porter had quickly remade UNT’s roster and has just six returning players. Those players have gone through an adjustment process over the last few weeks that hasn’t been easy.
“It’s been a big change,” junior Truli Levy, one of UNT’s returning players, said. “There are a lot of new things happening. For the most part, we are clicking very well. We are trying to get the hang of the way coach does things. I’m enjoying it.”
UNT’s players describe Porter as a calming influence.
“Coach Porter is very poised all the time,” setter Cecilia Harness said. “I have never seen her lose her poise. She always has a solution and gets straight to the point. She is a very honest person and gives direction and guidance.”
That approach has resonated with Porter’s players through the years. Harness is one of three players on UNT’s roster who played for Porter at McNeese and transferred to UNT.
The more those players have worked together over the last few weeks, the more comfortable they have become with each other and with Porter.
“It was difficult at first but once I got to know coach Porter and her perspective on volleyball, I loved it,” Aleeyah Galdeira said. “The way she sees the game is what I like. She’s very competitive.”
Porter has quickly found a home at UNT after landing the job in December. She put her staff together and got a jump on preparing for her debut season in the spring.
“The environment at UNT has been awesome,” Porter said shortly after her arrival. “It feels like coming home. The location is one I have always wanted to be at. I feel blessed to be a part of the UNT family and to have the administration’s support.”
Porter has quickly capitalized on that support and is pleased with where her team stands heading into the season following an exhibition match at Texas Tech. UNT lost in three sets but kept the match close throughout.
“It was great,” Porter said. “It was a long trip, but well worth it. Our kids did a great job competing.”
That match was a key step in Porter continuing to build the program since McCrillis first did a little research to learn about her new coach.
The confidence UNT’s players have in where they are headed has only grown since after getting to know Porter better, by all accounts.
“I really enjoy playing for her,” McCrillis said. “She brings positive and competitive energy to the court all the time. I feel very confident and comfortable. She is always giving feedback that helps you grow as a player.”