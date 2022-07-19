North Texas is starting the football season earlier than it has in well over a decade.
That early start will have the Mean Green practicing quite a bit earlier than normal as well as a brutally hot summer in Texas continues.
UNT will travel to face UTEP in its season opener at the Sun Bowl on Aug. 27, a week before most programs play their first game. That zero-week game has pushed up the start of fall practice.
UNT's players report for camp on July 28 before practice begins the following day.
UNT has opened the season in August just three times in the last decade. None of those games took place as early as the Mean Green's opener this year.
UNT beat Abilene Christian at Apogee Stadium on Aug. 31 to open the 2019 season and also opened the season on Aug. 31 in 2013, when the Mean Green beat Idaho.
UNT opened the 2014 season on Aug. 30 with a loss to Texas.
The Mean Green ended up with an August opener due to Conference USA reworking its schedule in the wake of Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion jumping to the Sun Belt in July.
C-USA had hoped to hold on to those schools through the upcoming school year but eventually came to an agreement that allowed them to leave this summer.
The league was forced to rework its schedule as a result and pushed UNT's game against UTEP that was slated for Nov. 26 all the way up to August.
The move creates an interesting dynamic for UNT as it looks to build on its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons under coach Seth Littrell. The Mean Green were set to open the season against rival SMU on Sept. 3 at Apogee.
UNT will now have a game under its belt before taking on SMU and be better prepared to take on the Mustangs. The tradeoff is UNT's first game will also be its conference opener.
The Mean Green snuck out a 20-17 win over the Miners last season on a last second Ethan Mooney field goal.
UNT is 1-2 in games against UTEP played in the Sun Bowl since the series resumed in 2013.
The Mean Green's first game against the Miners in El Paso since 2018 looms large for UNT's bowl hopes. The Miners are coming off a 7-6 season that culminated with a loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl.
The Miners are expected to be among the contenders for a bowl berth in C-USA this year along with UNT. UTEP has already launched a tickets promotion in the hope that it can sell out the game.
Tickets are available starting at $9.15 as part of UTEP's Sun Bowl Sellout promotion. El Paso's area code is 915.
The Mean Green were slated to play at the Sun Bowl in the 2020 season. The game was move to Apogee due to COVID-19 concerns in El Paso.
UNT is headed back to El Paso to begin its final year in C-USA before it jumps to the American. The Mean Green will begin preparations for that trip sooner rather than later.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
