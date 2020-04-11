Argyle senior Bo Hogeboom would like to think not being able to get on a ball field is just a really bad dream.
But with each passing day during the COVID-19 pandemic, that bad dream has slowly turned into a real-life nightmare.
“It’s a very surreal thing,” Hogeboom said. “It’s weird in a way that something to this magnitude has happened to our society. It’s almost like a bad dream that we are all just waiting to wake up from.”
Hogeboom is just like every other Argyle player that wants to get back on the diamond.
Amid the global coronavirus outbreak, school has been canceled. Normal routines have been uprooted, and locker rooms have been shuttered.
Since March 16, there have been no workouts, organized practices or games as the UIL indefinitely suspended all activities. Denton County is under a stay-at-home order through April 30.
In the blink of an eye, what should have been the most cherished time of so many seniors’ lives has gone by the wayside.
But perhaps more importantly for the Eagles, the chance to defend their back-to-back state titles is now in question.
“The life lesson in this to me is don’t take anything for granted,” Hogeboom said. “Our whole senior year has basically been canceled in every which way. I feel like some people didn’t cherish the moments that they were having.”
Over the past two years, there has not been a baseball program in the state of Texas more dominant than Argyle.
The Eagles went 77-1-1 en route to its consecutive state titles. Since 2018, Argyle is 84-4-3, including a 7-3-2 mark this year before its season was shut down.
“This team had the capability of going and winning another state championship,” Argyle coach Ricky Griffin said. Griffin was one of 11 coaches named National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association last year “We knew, and they knew we weren’t going to just go out and win 40 games. It was going to be a process.
“It was going to be one of those seasons where we had to prove we could lose five Division I baseball players and come back and repeat the next year.”
After going 40-1-1 last year, Argyle lost Dillon Carter to Texas Tech, Brenden Dixon to Texas, Sean Bolin to Utah, Hayden Clearman to Abilene Christian, and Preston and Austin King to Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
Chad Ricker, who was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2019 All-Area MVP and ace of the Eagles’ pitching staff, was originally committed to UTSA before de-committing last June.
But Argyle had a new crop of talented seniors this year that was ready to pick up where the previous group left off. Texas A&M signee and shortstop/pitcher Cade Merka was one of them.
“Knowing how talented we were and how great of a coaching staff we had, I am just disappointed that we may never get a chance to go for the third state championship,” Merka said. “My time at Argyle has absolutely meant the world to me. There is no community I would have rather played for.”
Merka hit .279 last year and drove in 21 runs on an Argyle team that was borderline untouchable.
He is one of seven seniors on the Eagles’ roster this year, including Hogeboom, Baylor signee Alex Gonzales, Tate Van Poppel, Jake Sullivan, Riley Hartman and Nate Blachowicz.
“Most of them have been part of a team that has been to Austin their sophomore and junior year,” Griffin said. “They’ve been state champions and have been a part of that. Some of them were a huge part of that. It’s kind of like the group last year that graduated. They have pushed the program to another level.
“There is nothing you can do other than put their name on a statue out in front of the entrance to our baseball field. Everybody knows who comes to this baseball park, this is who did it and turned it around for Argyle baseball.”
Argyle’s biggest challenge during the hiatus has been staying in shape.
While players are still able to hit off a tee or throw the ball around, maintaining a peak level of conditioning has been critical, Griffin said. He has encouraged his team to do anything they can to stay moving.
And, proving their championship caliber, the Eagles have heeded their coach’s advice.
“The mindset for me has been to just keep working,” Gonzales said. “Overall, we as a team need to stay sharp, and I know that’s what the other guys are doing because they want to continue the tradition that’s been left in front of us.”
Only time will tell if Argyle gets a chance to resume its season and make a run at a third-straight championship.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last Tuesday closing all schools through May 4. As such, all UIL activities continue to be indefinitely suspended.
There is hope that if school resumes by May 4, Argyle and the rest of the baseball community could get in a shortened season.
But even if they aren’t able to, the Eagles understand why. And either way, their seniors have certainly left their mark.
“You feel bad for them, but the reason that we could possibly have our season canceled is so you can save lives,” Griffin said. “The situation is unfortunate, but certainly, I’m not upset at the people making these decisions.”