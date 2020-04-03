At first, Brian Burrows described the past year and a half as an incredible ride.
Considered one of the world’s elite trap shooters who had won at nearly every level possible, Burrows had been retired from competitive shooting since 2016 until one of his former coaches talked him into coming back. Not only did Burrows, a Denton resident and owner of Ironwood Axe Throwing, pick up where he left off, but he finally qualified for the Olympics.
“It has been an incredible ride — medaling in every match I competed in, going to world championships, winning the Pan American Games, and qualifying for the Olympics,” said Burrows, 32. He made Team USA on March 3.
“It was a lifelong dream come true. I had been working so hard and sacrificing for so long.”
But Burrows’ incredible ride became an emotional rollercoaster when word started to spread that Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympics Committee were weighing options for this year’s games due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Every major sports entity had suspended, postponed or canceled its season due to the coronavirus. One rumored option for the Olympics — initially slated for July 24-August 9 in Tokyo — was to cancel it. Suddenly, Burrows was one of the thousands of Olympic hopefuls and Olympians who saw everything they knew flipped on its head.
It wasn’t until March 24 that the IOC confirmed the games would be postponed. The games will now start July 23, 2021, and run until August 8.
“Prior to that, we weren’t even sure if it would be postponed or canceled. It was really hard. People were calling you an Olympian, but if there are no games, then you’re not an Olympian,” Burrows said. “It was great to hear that it was only being postponed. But then you wonder, ‘Do I have to re-qualify?’”
USA Shooting calmed those concerns when they said that they stand behind Burrows and his teammates. And Burrows has already made plans to keep his game at the highest level possible, including possibly signing up for international events in the interim. Olympic trap shooting involves shooting shotguns at 15 machines that launch targets at different angles and at incredible speeds away from the shooter. Burrows has been shooting since he was 14 and is a longtime USA Shooting National Team member (2008-2016, 2018-Present).
His accolades include being a Collegiate National Champion and All-American at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, a two-time Pan-American medalist, three-time national champion, and a two-time World Cup silver medalist, to name a few.
“In 16 months, I will be there,” Burrows said. “My plan is to be even better than I am now — for that moment.”
While his spirits have been lifted in that piece of his life, Burrows the business owner is still reeling from the coronavirus crisis. Along with countless hours of training and traveling the globe, he opened a recreational axe throwing venue with his brother, Jon. Ironwood Axe Throwing opened on Dec. 3 and gave guests the traditional axe throwing experience in a fun and entertaining environment perfect for everything from date night to family outings, corporate events and more.
The unique venue, which is located along Russell Street on the west side of the new North Central Texas College building, picked up incredible steam before being classified as a “non-essential business.”
The doors have been closed since March 10.
“I had this plan,” Burrows said. “I opened the business in December and was starting to grow. Then I made the Olympic team on March 3, so that was going well, too. And now everything has been flipped on its head. It’s hard because you’re not bringing money in the door, but the expenses don’t stop. When you’re building a business, there’s more capital that you end up spending upfront. With the doors shut and the lights being off, it’s tough.
“All that momentum we gained — you lose that. But I’m staying positive and taking everything one day at a time. You have to stay focused and look forward to that rebirth. It will be nice to get off the pause button.”
And bring an Olympic medal home to his new business.