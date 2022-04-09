JUSTIN — Sports can be cruel. Argyle senior and Seton Hall commit Emma Sheehan found that out firsthand on Saturday.
In a rematch of last year’s Class 4A Region I final against Midlothian Heritage (21-3-3) at Northwest ISD Stadium, Argyle’s leading goal scorer and team captain was glued to the sideline from the 10th minute on with a foot injury.
In turn, the Eagles (23-2-1) fell 2-1 to the Jags in a day full of untimely injuries and lost a chance at their first state tournament appearance in school history.
“It’s really tough” Sheehan said of the loss. “Especially with last year and losing to Midlothian Heritage, I really wanted to help our team out and try to win this game to move on and not feel this way again. I tried to come back, but I couldn’t.”
“It’s just very disappointing,” Argyle coach Marc Koke said. “We've kind of avoided injuries all year and 20 minutes in Emma goes down with the injury, and she's a huge part of what we do.”
But it was not just Sheehan who battled an injury. Moriah Offner went down late in the first half as well as Kaitlyn Niemeyer, who, despite being hobbled the entire second half, helped score Argyle’s lone goal in the 33rd minute on a free kick from Sophie Placke.
The Jags would strike back quickly in the 38th minute when Brynn Pollock picked up a pass from Kerry Scott to knot it up at 1-1 heading into the break.
Argyle had plenty of opportunities for goals but could never cash in. Early in the first half the Eagles had lined up for a free kick and corner kick but could never get either one to materialize into a goal. Though the injuries prevented Argyle from ever finding a rhythm.
“We had to shuffle the lineup,” Koke said. “Then we have [Niemeyer’s injury] in the second half, so we had three girls who hadn’t had injures all year [that got hurt]. The injury bug bit us.”
In the 46th minute Niemeyer nearly put the Eagles ahead on a free kick that bounced off the top of the goal before it was headed back out by Heritage. The missed chance was par for the course for the physicality and intensity shown between the two schools.
Sheehan did her best to stay engaged and coach her teammates alongside Coach Koke. But as the final minutes waned, Heritage’s Jules Burrows found a loose ball and fired it through the net in the 75th minute to seal the game.
“I feel mad obviously,” Sheehan said. “But also, grateful. Because after all these years at Argyle we really progressed each year I’ve been here. I'm just really happy how everything turned out and how we're all close to each other.”
Koke relayed a similar message, praising Sheehan for what she meant to the Argyle program during her tenure.
“She’s huge,” Koke said. “She’s been a team captain for three years and the team MVP for three years. And not just the on the field stuff, the leadership as well, so it was hard to replace her when she got knocked out."