North Texas heads into the 2022 season in the midst of one of the better runs of success in program history.
The Mean Green played in their fifth bowl game in six years last fall, a surge largely powered by the host of talented running backs who have led the program in that time.
Jeff Wilson and DeAndre Torrey both rolled up 1,000-yard seasons during the run, one a host of backs will look to build on this fall, when the Mean Green will be looking for a new starter.
Torrey finished his career last season, when he led UNT with 1,215 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
UNT has plenty of candidates to take over for Torrey and lead what is expected to be a deep rotation of running backs.
The competition to lead that rotation will be one of the more intriguing position battles when the Mean Green open fall practice in a few weeks.
UNT may have lost Torrey, but it has three running backs returning who rolled up at least 350 yards last season. And that doesn’t take into account the anticipated return of Oscar Adaway III.
The Arkansas native missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, an injury he suffered in preseason practice.
Adaway rushed for 572 yards and three touchdowns in seven games in 2020. He’ll join a group of veterans that also includes Ikaika Ragsdale, Ayo Adeyi and Isaiah Johnson.
Ragsdale rushed for 534 yards and five touchdowns last season, when Adeyi added 496 yards and six touchdowns.
Johnson was also a key player in UNT’s rotation and rushed for 359 yards and five touchdowns.
The Mean Green have consistently used a variety of running backs under coach Seth Littrell and running backs coach Patrick Cobbs.
That likely won’t change this fall. What is up for grabs is the starting role. Torrey started every game UNT played last season before he missed the Mean Green’s loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
Ragsdale started the bowl game and enters fall practice in line to win the job. He rushed for at least 100 yards in three of the Mean Green’s last five games
Ragsdale’s best game of the year came in UNT’s 45-23 win over UTSA in the regular-season finale. The sophomore rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Ragsdale’s chances to capitalize on that performance and take over as UNT’s starter could hinge on Adaway’s ability to return to form. The Arkansas native posted three 100-yard performances in 2020.
Both will likely be a part of a deep and talented rotation of running backs this fall. The battle to see who takes over as UNT’s starter for Torrey will be one to watch.