The UIL will consider adopting a shot clock for Class 5A and 6A teams at its legislative council meeting on Tuesday in Austin.
In May, the National Federation of State High School Associations permitted a 35-second shot clock to be added by each state's governing high school athletics association. The move paved the way for Tuesday's vote on the proposed change by the UIL.
Last year, Guyer boys basketball coach Grant Long submitted a formal proposal for the UIL to implement a shot clock. But because the NFHS did not approve the addition of a shot clock last year, UIL athletic director Susan Elza said at the time the UIL would not adopt one.
"For sure, I think it's definitely something that should be addressed," Long said in a phone interview on Monday. "Obviously, it's in the best interest of the players, coaches and game to get a shock clock. The kids are going to have it in the college game, and they need to get used to it, and to protect against teams just not playing basketball."
Adding a shot clock at the high school level has been somewhat of a hotly contested issue, and it was put in the spotlight a few years ago at Guyer's expense.
In the 2018 6A Region I final, Guyer, which was ranked No. 11 in the country by USA Today, lost to Allen 40-36 after the Eagles slowed the game way down. Allen did not attempt its first shot in that game until nearly three minutes had elapsed, merely passing the ball around.
"That [2018 region final] wasn't the only example," Long said of teams taking advantage of the lack of a shot clock. "Klein Forest was undefeated the year before, and Dallas Skyline, with a guard like Marcus Garrett who [went] to Kansas, pulled it out and stalled the whole game.
"I think it's something needed and something that will make the game even better."
North Crowley boys basketball coach Tommy Brakel is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. on the adoption of the shot clock. The standing committee on athletics will then meet shortly after, and at 1:30 p.m., the full legislative council will reconvene to vote on the proposals and deliberate other topics.
The 32-member legislative council is comprised of school administrators from each of the four regions within the six UIL conferences and eight at-large members, two from each of the four UIL regions.
Tuesday's meeting, which will be at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, is open to the public. The meeting can also be livestreamed at www.uiltexas.org/policy/legislative-council.