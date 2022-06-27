"My faith in God, my family, coaches, mentors and the vibe that I got from Day 1 at UNT, has brought me to this great day!" Kuykendall wrote. "COMMITTED #MEANGREEN."
Kuykendall, who is 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, rushed for 1,603 yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to being named the MVP of District 18-6A as a junior last season. He was also an academic all-district selection.
Kuykendall's talents on the field and in the classroom made him a highly sought-after prospect. Air Force, Army and Navy are among more than a half dozen schools that have offered Kuykendall a scholarship.
UNT has recruited and developed a string of highly regarded running backs during the tenure of running backs coach Patrick Cobbs. DeAndre Torrey rushed for 1,215 yards as a senior last fall when he was among three UNT running backs who finished with at least 500 yards.
The Mean Green ranked fifth nationally in 2021 with an average of 233.5 rushing yards per game. UNT road its running game during a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season, a run that landed UNT in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT added another running back to its pipeline of talent on Monday with Kuykendall, who is the fourth player to join the Mean Green's 2023 recruiting class.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.