Jahbari Kuykendall couldn’t help but be impressed with North Texas’ stable of running backs when he visited the Mean Green during spring practice earlier this year.
The Houston Westside running back could see how he’d fit in with that group and help it continue to grow.
That fit was a big reason Kuykendall committed to play for UNT late Monday night when he announced his decision on Twitter.
My faith in God, my family, coaches, mentors and the vibe that I got from Day 1 at UNT, has brought me to this great day! COMMITTED 💚🤍#MEANGREEN @PCobbs43 @jomaul66 pic.twitter.com/oTgH9RMkM9— Jahbari Kuykendall 🙏🏾 (@KuykendallJb) June 28, 2022
“I trust in my abilities and know what I can do to help the team,” Kuykendall said Tuesday afternoon. “Speed plays a big part in college football. North Texas needs speed.”
That is exactly what Kuykendall believes he can bring to the Mean Green. It’s a family trait after all.
The 5-foot-7, 175-pound senior rushed for 1,603 yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to being named the MVP of District 18-6A as a junior last season. He finished with 1,788 all-purpose yards, despite missing two games with a case of COVID.
That performance will give him the chance to follow in the footsteps of his brother. Jahwanza Lawford ran track in college and completed his career at Fresno State.
UNT has leaned on its running game and a stable of running backs last year. DeAndre Torrey rushed for 1,215 yards and was one of three backs who rushed for at least 400 yards last season, when UNT ranked fifth nationally with an average of 233.5 rushing yards per game.
Torrey was the speedster of the bunch and was complemented by Ikaika Ragsdale and Ayo Adeyi, who rolled up 534 and 496 yards, respectively. Isaiah Johnson added 359 yards.
Kuykendall could become UNT’s next speedster among its running backs.
“I will fit in well with the backs they have,” Kuykendall said. “They have a great connection with one another.”
UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs recruited Kuykendall and made an impression during his visit to Denton.
“When I first got there on junior day, I felt a really good vibe,” Kuykendall said. “I built relationships with the coaches over time. Coach Cobbs told me what was real and didn’t sugarcoat anything. I can see myself there and making a big impact.”
That feeling led Kuykendall to pick UNT over offers from more than a half-dozen other schools, including all three service academies — Army, Navy and Air Force. He also seriously considered Sam Houston State.
Kuykendall will now turn his attention to his senior season and his goal of racking up 2,500 all-purpose yards.
He’ll head into the year with his opportunity to play on the college level and capitalize on his speed secure after he committed to UNT.
“I’m excited,” Kuykendall said. “This was my dream as a little kid, looking up to my brother.”