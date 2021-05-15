Tommy Bush was once one of the top prospects in the country when it came to high school wide receivers.
The former Schertz Clements standout will try to capitalize on that potential at North Texas. Bush announced his decision to return to his home state and play for the Mean Green on Saturday night.
He spent the first three years of his college career at Georgia and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at UNT.
Bush announced his decision on his Twitter account, where he thanked the Georgia coaching staff and his former teammates before saying that he would continue his career at UNT.
Next chapter...💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/Haxjb8f6em— TTB (@TheTommyBush11) May 15, 2021
"I have decided to pursue my Masters Degree and continue playing football at the University of North Texas," Bush wrote.
Bush is one of more highly regarded players to transfer to UNT in recent years. He was considered one of the top 200 prospects in the country when he signed with Georgia in 2018.
Bush was offered a scholarship by a host of other national powers in addition to Georgia during his high school career, including Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma. UNT also recruited the 6-foot-5 speedster.
The Mean Green didn't have much of a chance on the front end when Bush was sorting through a host of offers from Power Five programs but entered the picture when he decided to transfer. UNT landed what could be a key playmaker heading into the 2021 season when Bush decided to restart his career with the Mean Green.
Bush was selected to play in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game during his senior season at Clements when he caught 27 passes for 328 yards and eight touchdowns. He was expected to take off at Georgia but struggled to carve out a role.
Bush played in just three games in three seasons with the Bulldogs. He caught one pass for 1 yard in a game against Georgia Tech in 2019.
That one catch was the highlight of Bush's time at Georgia that seemed to take one bad turn after another. He dealt with a sports hernia in 2019 and was hit by a car last year while crossing the street with teammates.
Bush has graduated from Georgia. Several prominent programs offered Bush a scholarship after he entered the transfer portal, including Tennessee, Virginia and Houston.
Bush will have a chance to make an immediate at UNT, which is looking to rebuild its receiving corps heading into the 2021 season. Jaelon Darden declared for the NFL draft and was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round after catching 19 touchdown passes in just nine games last season.
UNT also lost Austin Ogunmakin and Greg White. Ogunmakin transferred to Liberty after catching 23 passes for 349 yards. White finished with eight catches for 179 yards and also entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season.
Deonte Simpson is UNT's lone returning wide receiver who ranked among the Mean Green's top four in receiving yards in 2020. He finished with 25 catches for 517 yards.
UNT will have several highly regarded young wide receivers on its roster next season, including Caleb Johnson. The former Greenville standout was the Mean Green's top recruit in their 2021 recruiting class.
UNT has fielded one of the most productive offenses in Conference USA since Seth Littrell took over as the Mean Green's coach ahead of the 2016 season. UNT averaged 34.4 points per game in 2020 when Darden was among the most productive players in the country.
UNT will have another option to fill the void Darden left after landing Bush.