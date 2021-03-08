North Texas guard Javion Hamlet has gone a perfect two-for-two in his time with the Mean Green that will continue this week in the Conference USA tournament.
The senior point guard has had two shots to be named to the first-team all-league squad and came through both times.
That achievement locked up a place in program history for Hamlet, who will look to lead the Mean Green on a run through the conference tournament this week.
The path UNT will travel became a whole lot clearer not long after the conference released its all-league team. The Mean Green were set to face the winner of Tuesday's game between Florida International and Middle Tennessee.
C-USA called off that game due to coronavirus concerns, sending Middle Tennessee on to face UNT in a 9 p.m. game on Wednesday. The Mean Green are the No. 3 seed from C-USA's West Division. The Blue Raiders are the No. 6 seed from the East.
UNT (13-9) did not face the Blue Raiders (5-17) during the regular season, when Hamlet built on standout junior campaign. The Memphis native was last season's C-USA Player of the Year in addition to being named first-team, all-league.
Hamlet is the first UNT player to be named first-team all-conference multiple times since Chris Davis, who was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection in the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons. He's averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 assists per game this season.
Hamlet was the only UNT player to be named to the league's first, second or third teams on Monday, but the Mean Green did have a second player honored. Guard Rubin Jones was one of five players named to the All-Freshman team.
The Houston native averaged 6.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while coming off the bench.
UNT will look to the duo to help lead it past an MTSU team that has struggled all season. The Blue Raiders have lost six straight since their last win that came in early February against Charlotte.
The Mean Green were swept by UAB last week and have dropped three straight heading into the conference tournament.
Noble named first-team All-CUSA
The UNT women are in a much better position in terms of momentum than the UNT men's team heading into their opening game in the C-USA tournament, thanks largely to Quincy Noble.
The sophomore guard helped lead UNT to an upset win at Rice over the weekend and was named to the all-league first team on Monday.
Noble ranks fifth in C-USA with an average of 17.8 points per game and is coming off a monster performance in the Mean Green's 75-66 win over Rice. She scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds while helping the Mean Green snap the Owls 24-game home-court winning streak against C-USA opponents.
UNT (13-6) set a program record for C-USA wins in a season on its way to a 10-4 finish in league play.
The Mean Green will also be the No. 3 seed from C-USA's West Division and will face the winner of a game between Western Kentucky and Old Dominion at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Ford Center.