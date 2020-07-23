Deion Hair-Griffin emerged as one of the more well-rounded members of the North Texas football team last fall.
The senior wide receiver has always been a steadying influence in the locker room. He became a key contributor on the field as well while returning kickoffs in 2019.
Hair-Griffin was honored for his unique combination of on- and off-field success Thursday when he was named to the watchlist for The Wuerffel Trophy.
The honor is presented annually to a player who competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision level and best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
Schools nominated a total of 114 players for the award, including 12 from Conference USA.
Hair-Griffin is a member of UNT’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee. He fills a key leadership role for the school’s football program and its athletic department in general. He found his niche with the Mean Green on the field last fall.
Hair-Griffin broke free for a 50-yard kickoff return in UNT’s win over Middle Tennessee. The play was one of the more memorable moments of the Mean Green’s season. UNT was locked in a 30-30 tie after the Blue Raiders tied the game with 28 seconds left.
Griffin’s return helped set up Ethan Mooney’s 22-yard, game-winning field goal on the final play. He also broke free for a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a season-opening win over Abilene Christian.
“I feel like I’m making an impact,” Hair-Griffin said last season. “Our special teams as a whole are making an impact.”
Hair-Griffin was a big reason that was the case. He averaged 40.8 yards on 12 kickoff returns.
The Fort Worth Arlington Heights graduate would have led the country in kick return average but didn’t have enough returns to qualify for the NCAA leaders list. Hair-Griffin still managed to finish 43rd nationally in total kickoff return yards with 489 and was named second team All-Conference USA as a kick returner.
UNT coach Seth Littrell is expecting the experience Hair-Griffin gained last fall to help him contribute in an even bigger way this fall.
Hair-Griffin finished with seven catches for 70 yards while serving as a backup outside receiver in 2019.
“I’m really excited for Deion Hair-Griffin,” Littrell said during UNT’s virtual summer coaches caravan. “He gained a ton of confidence back there in the return game and had some big returns that helped us win ball games. I’m excited to see it carry over to the receiver position. There are very few people on the team as fast as he is.”
Hair-Griffin is the third UNT player to be named to a watch list so far during the preseason.
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden was named to the watchlist for the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the nation’s top receiver, while defensive tackle Dion Novil was named to the watchlists for both the Outland and the Bronko Nagurski trophies.
The Outland is presented to the nation’s top interior lineman annually, while the Nagurski goes to the nation’s top defensive player.