Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay committed to Georgia over the weekend after backing out of a commitment to UNLV in April. 

The District 5-6A MVP visited Athens on Friday and wasted little time making a decision to play for the Bulldogs. It was a choice primarily made for his family.

“Playing in my family’s backyard was my dream growing up; it was my family’s dream,” Lindsay told UGASports.com, a recruiting website in the Rivals network.

Lindsay led Guyer to a 31-5 record last season while averaging 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Guyer fell to Arlington Martin in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Lindsay is consensus top 150 prospect in the country and committed to play for new Georgia head coach Mike White.

White left Florida to take over the Georgia program after last season.

The Bulldogs finished last in the highly competitive SEC with a 1-17 conference record and went 6-26 overall. The school has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

 

