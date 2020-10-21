When the news broke early last week that state-ranked Guyer and state-ranked Southlake Carroll would not meet in a nationally televised matchup, it was a disappointment for those eager to see two juggernauts face off.
Maybe none were more disappointed than the Guyer players and coaches themselves. Even without the added benefit of being shown on ESPN2 and looking to atone for a midseason lost last year, missing out on the district’s final tune-up game was just a mental gut punch, according to head coach Rodney Webb.
“We were all disappointed to not have that last non-district game,” Webb said. “Mentally, we had to jump into open week mode, but by Wednesday we were on to McKinney. Our kids were disappointed, for sure, and they showed it for about a day.”
Guyer — ranked No. 9 in the latest AP/Texas Football state polls — is well prepared to open its district slate as 5-6A is among the toughest districts in the entire state with the likes of Allen, Braswell, Prosper and McKinney, which all made the playoffs last year.
For Webb’s group, he says the team has had great preparation for McKinney with the unexpected open week and has been able to get his team back to full health.
This includes senior quarterback Eli Stowers, who has played all three games in 2020 after tearing his PCL and meniscus in the Class 6A Division II championship game back in December.
“The more we’ve got into the season, the more confidence is restored in his knee,” Webb said. “The two weeks off has been good though for him and our entire team.”
McKinney (3-1) enters having won two straight over Dallas Skyline and Sherman. McKinney was a playoff team a year ago in its first season under Marcus Shavers, and Webb knows his team will need to be extra focused in Thursday’s district opener against a team he sees as well coached, well prepared and fundamentally sound.
McKinney is a run-first team that also wants to shut down opponents’ running games. Twice this year, McKinney has rushed for more than 190 yards and held opponents to 15 rushing yards or less, performances Webb attributes to the athleticism McKinney has on both sides of the ball.
“We’re going to have to play our best game,” Webb said. “This is a huge moment for their program, and I’m sure this is one of those games they’ve had marked on their calendar for a long time.”
Earlier this year, Webb said his Guyer team is a resilient bunch — something it had to show after the tough cross-town loss to Ryan and the calendar adjustment last week. That resiliency and bounce-back ability is what propelled the Wildcats to 10 straight wins last year on their way to a state title game berth.
“I think the sky’s the limit for this group,” Webb said. “We’re having fun and getting work done.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.