Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 9:36 pm
LEWISVILLE - Guyer handled tournament host Lewisville 80-52 on Saturday to claim a Lewisville Invitational title.
UNLV recruit KyeRon Lindsay (19 points) and Jerimiah Green (19 points) paced the Wildcats, who improved to 8-2.
Lindsay (MVP), Green, Connor Newton and Jordan Lowery were named to the All-Tournament team.
Guyer also had double-digit tournament wins over Cedar Hill (99-64), Arkansas North Side (73-44) and the Oklahoma City Storm Prep (71-51).
The Wildcats host Plano West on Tuesday.