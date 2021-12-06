KyeRon Lindsay
LEWISVILLE - Guyer handled tournament host Lewisville 80-52 on Saturday to claim a Lewisville Invitational title.

UNLV recruit KyeRon Lindsay (19 points) and Jerimiah Green (19 points) paced the Wildcats, who improved to 8-2.

Lindsay (MVP), Green, Connor Newton and Jordan Lowery were named to the All-Tournament team.

Guyer also had double-digit tournament wins over Cedar Hill (99-64), Arkansas North Side (73-44) and the Oklahoma City Storm Prep (71-51).

The Wildcats host Plano West on Tuesday. 

