Logan Wilson action

North Texas safety Logan Wilson (13) celebrates with teammates after the Mean Green made a stop during their win over Florida Atlantic last week at Apogee Stadium. Wilson has emerged as a key contributor the the Mean Green. 

 Zach Del Bello/UNT Athletics

Logan Wilson could feel the excitement welling up inside when he took the field for North Texas’ game against Memphis earlier this season.

The former Bishop Dunne standout seemed destined to play a key role on the college level for years. He was a highly rated recruit and signed with Kansas State back in 2019.

Logan Wilson new mug

Logan Wilson 
Logan Wilson action 2

North Texas safety Logan Wilson holds the ball up after recovering a fumble during the Mean Green's loss to SMU earlier this season at Apogee Stadium

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you