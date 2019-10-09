After averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds as a junior last year, Guyer’s Jade Thompson made her college decision on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats’ guard announced her commitment to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Twitter.
“It means the world to me to be able to play basketball at the next level,” Thompson said. “The recruiting process was amazing with them. They never once seemed like they were pressuring me with making a decision.”
Thompson helped Guyer to a 23-12 record last year, including a bi-district championship. In addition to averaging double figures, Thompson also tallied 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists per game, earning District 5-6A first-team honors.
Following the conclusion of her upcoming senior campaign at Guyer, Thompson will join a Texas A&M Corpus Christi team that went 17-16 in 2018-2019.
The Lady Islanders lost to Abilene Christian by one point, 69-68, in the Southland Conference tournament championship.
Thompson said she wanted to thank her parents and brother, as well as Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore and assistant coach Jake Floyd for their help and support to get her to this point.
“The program seemed like it fit me and the way I play,” Thompson said. “The coaches and academic staff are straight forward about their expectations, which made it easier and more comforting.”