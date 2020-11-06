Colt Mahan couldn’t pass up the opportunity to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps back in 2004.
Mahan was a standout linebacker at Keller and had plenty of options when it came time to decide where to play in college. In the end, he elected to continue his career at North Texas, where Quincy Armstrong earned a spot in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
Memories of the game days he shared with his grandfather came flooding back for Mahan this week after Armstrong’s death on Monday at the age of 92.
Armstrong watched Mahan play throughout his career that spanned from 2004-08. Mahan’s cousin, Lindlee Dickens, was a UNT cheerleader his senior season.
“It was a special connection we had with having played at North Texas,” Mahan said Friday. “I don’t think there was anything he was more proud of than seeing two of his grandkids cheering and playing for the Mean Green. I don’t know of anyone who bled green more than he did.”
Armstrong established the family’s legacy at UNT while playing center at the school from 1949-51. He was a first-team All-Gulf Coast Conference selection in 1950 and 1951, when he was also an All-Texas College pick and Williamson All-American.
UNT included Armstrong in its 1993 Hall of Fame class.
Armstrong helped anchor UNT’s offensive line during one of the most successful eras in program history. UNT finished 8-4 in 1949 and won a share of the Gulf Coast Conference title the following season with a 7-2-1 mark. UNT broke through to win the Gulf Coast title outright in 1951 with an 8-4 record.
Armstrong went on play in the NFL after the New York Giants selected him in the 26th round of the 1951 draft. He spent the 1954 season with the Cleveland Browns.
Armstrong’s career also took him to the Canadian Football League, where he was a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 1953 Grey Cup championship team. He played for Hamilton from 1952-53.
Armstrong became a coach and administrator following his playing career. He was born in Clyde, Texas, in 1928 and graduated from Fort Worth RL Paschal in 1947.
Armstrong married Annette Armstrong and had three children. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Armstrong’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Watt’s Chapel Methodist Church in Grandview.