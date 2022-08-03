Carlos Ortiz LIV lawsuit

Former North Texas golfer Carlos Ortiz is among a handful of pro golfers who are suing the PGA Tour after they were suspended for participating in the LIV Golf circuit.

One of the most successful athletes to come through North Texas in recent years has found himself at the center of one of the biggest controversies in sports.

Carlos Ortiz, a former standout with the UNT golf team, is among 11 pros who have played in the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series and have joined an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

