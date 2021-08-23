Former North Texas golfer Lauren Cox moved one step closer to her dream of playing on the LPGA Tour over the weekend.
Cox competed in the first stage of Symetra/LPGA Tour Q-School in California. She finished the four-round event in a tie for 38th at 2-under par.
The top 95 and ties advanced to the second stage of qualifying school that will take place Oct. 21-24 at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida.
Cox attained partial status on the Symetra Tour for the 2022 season by advancing. The Symetra Tour is the qualifying tour for the LPGA.
UNT coach Michael Akers served as Cox's caddy throughout the tournament.
"Coach Akers and I came in the same year," Cox said near the end of her senior season in the spring. "It’s been quite the five years. I have seen so much change. I can’t imagine having gone anywhere else."
Cox's time at UNT prepared her for a run at being a professional that will continue this fall. The top 30 and ties in the second stage of Q-school in Florida will advance to the third stage in December in Alabama.
Cox will serve as a volunteer assistant coach for UNT this fall as she continues her journey toward playing professionally.
Cox played a key role in helping Akers build UNT's program. She was a three-time first-team All-Conference USA selection and finished with UNT's career record for scoring average (74.18).
UNT won the C-USA tournament in the spring, the program's first conference title. The Mean Green went on to win the Let Them Play Classic, an event put together by Barstool Sports after the Baton Rouge Regional of the NCAA tournament was called off due to poor course conditions.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.