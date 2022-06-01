Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson announced Wednesday he will return for another season with Kansas ahead of the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft.
“My path has always been different,” Wilson said via a Twitter post which included a graphic with the words “I’m back.”
My path has always been different… #TMC🏁 pic.twitter.com/cZDR6DTHho— jwill (@thejalenwilson) June 1, 2022
During his standout career at Guyer, Wilson helped lead the Wildcats to consecutive regional final appearances in 2018 and 2019 with a combined record of 70-7 over the two seasons. He received Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 6A all-state honors both years, posting 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during his senior season.
The two-time District 5-6A co-MVP selection averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a junior. His final game for Guyer was a 66-62 overtime loss to eventual state champion Duncanville in which he posted 12 points. He was joined by 22 points from current Texas Tech guard De’Vion Harmon, who shared co-district MVP honors with Wilson that season.
Wilson reportedly met with a plethora of NBA teams in recent weeks and worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday after appearing in games at the NBA’s G League Elite Camp and NBA Combine. He averaged 15.5 points and made 7 of 11 threes in two games at the G League Camp before posting just under 10 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on 1 of 7 from deep in two Combine scrimmages.
It marks the second consecutive year in which Wilson has tested the Draft waters before ultimately deciding to stay with the Jayhawks, this time after helping them to a national championship. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this past season including 15 points and four rebounds in the 72-69 title game win over North Carolina.
Rated a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 by 247Sports, the 6-foot-8 forward held numerous Power Five offers before originally signing with Michigan in November 2018. He asked for a release from his letter of intent in May 2019 after head coach John Beilein departed for the NBA and committed to Kansas in June of the same season.
Had he stayed in the Draft and pursued a professional career, Wilson would have looked to join Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet among a select group of Denton-area high school graduates to reach the NBA. Kornet graduated from Liberty Christian in 2013 before spending four collegiate seasons at Vanderbilt and signing with the New York Knicks in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.