Guyer’s Kaedric Cobbs added to his already extensive resume on Tuesday afternoon.
The senior brought home yet another accolade, this time winning one of the most prestigious scholarships in the country, the Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship.
The $30,000 scholarship is given to one Dallas-Fort Worth senior student-athlete. The recipient is chosen based on character, community service, leadership, scholarship and varsity sports participation.
Cobbs checks all those boxes and then some.
The Class 6A first-team all-state selection excels not only on the field, but in the classroom, as well. Cobbs is No. 1 in his class with a perfect 5.0 GPA.
“I am very honored to be in such an elite class of individuals,” Cobbs said. “To be the recipient of the award named after Davey O’Brien means the world to me. The scholarships opens up the avenue to possibly attend a university that didn’t offer me an athletic scholarship.”
Cobbs holds scholarship offers from 13 different schools to play football, including UTSA, Abilene Christian, San Diego State, Connecticut, Army, Navy, Air Force and Tulane, among others.
At running back, Cobbs racked up 2,641 yards and 42 scores to lead the DFW area. His performance helped Guyer to a 14-2 record, including a trip to the 6A Division II title game.
Cobbs ran for more than 100 yards in every game as the Wildcats’ offense averaged 496.2 yards and 43.1 points per game.
In addition to his scholarship, Cobbs also received an invitation to the 43rd Annual Davey O’Brien Foundation Awards Dinner.
The event will be held at the Fort Worth Club on Feb. 17 and honors the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback award-winner, high school scholarship winners, the Charles Ringler Founder’s Award recipient and other legends.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the national championship, Heisman and Davey O’Brien, will be in attendance.
“A lot of people can get athletic awards, but an award like this that holds the prestige such as the Davey O’Brien is really special to my family and I,” Cobbs said. “It tops the awards for me.
“You’re sitting with four other great humans, great people and great athletes. That award could have gone to any of the five of us. I’m just glad my name was called.”