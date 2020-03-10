Former Guyer quarterback J.W. Walsh has been hired as an offensive analyst at Texas, according to a report from Horns247.
Walsh, the son of Guyer head coach John Walsh, was most recently the running backs coach at Abilene Christian. Prior to Abilene Christian, Walsh was a graduate assistant at TCU.
After graduating from Guyer, Walsh played quarterback at Oklahoma State from 2012-2015. He redshirted his freshman year in 2011.
In four seasons with the Cowboys, Walsh completed 63.1% of his passes, throwing for 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
At Guyer, Walsh led the Wildcats to a state title game appearance in his senior season in 2010.