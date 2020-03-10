NS_18GuyerE
Denton Guyer QB J.W. Walsh (4) celebrates after his first-quarter touchdown during the Cibolo Steele Knights vs. the Denton Guyer Wildcats high school 5A football championship game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, December 18, 2010. 

 Louis DeLuca

Former Guyer quarterback J.W. Walsh has been hired as an offensive analyst at Texas, according to a report from Horns247. 

Walsh, the son of Guyer head coach John Walsh, was most recently the running backs coach at Abilene Christian. Prior to Abilene Christian, Walsh was a graduate assistant at TCU.

After graduating from Guyer, Walsh played quarterback at Oklahoma State from 2012-2015. He redshirted his freshman year in 2011.

In four seasons with the Cowboys, Walsh completed 63.1% of his passes, throwing for 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

At Guyer, Walsh led the Wildcats to a state title game appearance in his senior season in 2010. 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

