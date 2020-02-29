Braswell’s Greyson Thompson won’t be going far to suit up in college.
The Bengals’ quarterback announced his commitment to North Texas via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Thompson helped Braswell win a share of its first district title and first playoff game in school history this past fall.
“Being my hometown and with my family, this is where I’ve grown up,” Thompson said. “It’s just really exciting to have the opportunity to represent them.”
The 6-2, 180-pound signal caller threw for 3,089 yards and 35 touchdowns in his senior campaign while completing 62.5% of his passes. Braswell finished the season 9-3 overall, its best record in program history.
UNT recently lost star quarterback Mason Fine to graduation and is searching for its next starter. Fine took Denton by storm back in 2016, leading the Mean Green to three bowl games while emerging as one of the most prolific passers in college football.
“It’s an amazing opportunity, especially after what they’ve done in the past,” Thompson said. “Coach [Seth] Littrell has been there for a while. I’ve been on a couple of visits at games and stuff. He’s always been a great guy, really nice and someone I want to play for.”
Thompson will be a preferred walk-on at UNT. The Mean Green already have several quarterbacks on their roster, including former Argyle standout Austin Aune.
“[Saturday] I got the preferred walk-on offer, but I knew all along [UNT] is where I wanted to end up,” Thompson said. “Both sides were waiting. Once we knew it happened, I knew that was where I wanted to be.”
UNT finished 4-8 overall in 2019, its worst record since Littrell took over as head coach. Last season was also the first time under Littrell the Mean Green did not qualify for a bowl game.