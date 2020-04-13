Argyle junior Jack Tucker had known since January that Texas Tech held a special place in his heart.
But with offers from 16 Division I programs from around the country, Tucker also knew he wanted to see as many of those schools as possible. That plan hit an unexpected snag last month when a a temporary recruiting dead period went into effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unsure of when he may be able to finish visiting schools, Tucker decided on Monday morning that he had enough information to make up his mind.
The three-star offensive lineman announced his commitment to Texas Tech via Twitter.
"Tech has felt like home for so long, so I was ready to make my decision," Tucker said. "They've been very good to me. It feels like they made me a priority, and I want to go somewhere where I'm a priority.
"It means everything. This is awesome. It's every kid's dream."
Tucker had 16 total Division I offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, USC, Ole Miss, Washington State and UNT, among others. He will join a Red Raider team that finished 4-8 overall in 2019 under first-year head coach Matt Wells.
Along with the relationships Tucker forged with the Tech coaching staff, he said what also separated the Red Raiders from other schools was the gameday atmosphere.
"We went to the Oklahoma State game and the stadium was packed," Tucker said. "The stands were going wild. I want to play somewhere I'm wanted. And they definitely like their football team."
During his junior campaign last year, Tucker helped Argyle to a 13-1 record and an appearance in the region final. Tucker was a first team all-district selection in District 7-4A, paving the way for the Eagles' high-powered offense.
Argyle averaged 51.9 points and 515.8 yards per game in 2019.
While Tucker is eager to slip on a Red Raider uniform, he is equally as excited for his senior season at Argyle. The Eagles will return a core of key players later this fall, including Tucker, 4A first-team all-state receiver Cole Kirkpatrick and running back Tito Byce.
"We've got such a good team this year," Tucker said. "And everyone works hard. It's not like we're talented but lack work ethic. We've got Tito, Cole, CJ [Rogers] at quarterback, who is going to be a monster this year. It's going to be fun."