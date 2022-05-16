The 2022 football season is rapidly approaching along with an opportunity for North Texas to add to a run of five bowl appearances in six years.
UNT fell to Miami (Ohio) in last season's Frisco Football Classic and finished 6-7.
The Mean Green's hopes to improve on that mark will rest in part on their ability to find a handful of players who can emerge and make a significant impact.
Here are five who appear to be in position to do just that.
1. Tom Trieb, defensive end
Trieb was one of UNT's top recruits in its last signing class. The Illinois native spent a season at Northern Illinois before transferring to College of DuPage.
Trieb emerged as one of the best junior college defensive ends in the country last season when he posted 25 tackles for loss and 14 sacks on his way to earning JUCO All-America honors.
Trieb got to UNT in time for spring practice and looked like an impact player from the jump. It would be a surprise if he doesn't start right away. The hope is he will be a playmaker in his debut season at UNT.
2. Jay Maclin, wide receiver
UNT was without wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush for spring practice. Both suffered season-ending injuries last season and still had not recovered in time to be full participants in spring.
Jay Maclin took advantage. The Missouri transfer was impressive throughout the spring and had risen to the top of the depth chart by the time UNT finished out its spring drills.
Maclin might not start after Shorter an Bush get back, but he will fill a key role in his debut season with the Mean Green.
3. Var'Keyes Gumms, H-back
Gumms is one of the top recruits to sign with UNT in recent years and has an intriguing combination of size, speed and agility.
The 6-foot-3, 230 pound freshman emerged as a key weapon in the passing game in the spring. He was also physical enough to handle the blocking assignments that are a part of UNT's offense.
The Mean Green lost reliable tight end Jason Pirtle to graduation. Gumms seems like an obvious replacement and could be in for a big year in his first full season playing for UNT.
4. Sifa Leota, defensive end
UNT was hit hard by graduation and attrition at defensive end. Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy transferred to UCLA, while Kameron Hill graduated.
Trieb appears to be a lock to start at the defensive end spot. UNT still needs a player to claim the starting job at devil, the hybrid linebacker-defensive end spot on the opposite side.
Leota is undersized at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds but made play after play in the spring. The former Euless Trinity standout is sure to see time in UNT's defense and will make some plays this fall.
5. Grant Gunnell, quarterback
Players like Trieb and Maclin are safe picks to at least make something of an impact this fall.
Gunnell is a boom-or-bust selection. He could be a huge addition or sit the bench.
It all comes down to whether or not Gunnell can beat out Austin Aune for the starting quarterback job. UNT's coaches think highly of Gunnell's ability. They wouldn't have brought him in as a transfer after stops at Arizona and Memphis they didn't.
Gunnell will have to get up to speed quickly to beat out Aune. There is no guarantee he reaches that goal.
If Gunnell does, he could be in for a big year.