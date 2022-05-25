BOWIE — Scoring a run in the top of the first inning gave Argyle an early edge on the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state.
The tide quickly turned from there as the sixth-ranked Lady Eagles surrendered four runs in the bottom half of the frame on their way to a 4-2 loss in Game 1 of their Region I-4A playoff series against Iowa Park. The defeat has Argyle on the verge of exiting the playoffs in the same round it did last year to the same opponent.
“Just got out-pitched the first inning, that’s what it was about,” Argyle coach Kevin Cook said. “Our girls will come back. They’re going to be just fine. We were pretty good at the plate. We focused on what we needed to hit.
“They know they can play.”
A high-scoring first inning saw five six runs cross the plate. Lady Eagles (26-8-2) third baseman Hailey Clark got it started with a two-out RBI double to plate left fielder Taylor Platt, who walked before advancing to second on a flyout.
The Lady Hawks (36-2) answered in the bottom half of the inning with four runs on a sacrifice groundout and a pair of RBI singles. Five singles and a walk during the inning proved pivotal as Iowa Park held the lead the rest of the way.
Lady Hawk pitcher Abby Dowell played a key role, both at the plate and in the circle. The Boise State commit went 2-for-3 with a run scored while striking out five batters and allowing just two hits in a complete game in the circle
“That’s the best we’ve ever held 'em before,” sophomore first baseman Peyton Peck said. “If we just hit a little better, we’ll be great tomorrow. We’re a good hitting team. If we just adjust to the ball, we’re going to hit it great and be fine.
“She does throw a lot of change-ups, so just sitting on that change-up better and seeing it more. Not swinging at rise balls, because they weren’t strikes at all. Just holding back on those two pitches, I think we’ll be great.”
The pitchers settled in after the opening frame as just four of the game’s 10 hits came the rest of the way. Argyle had one player reach in the second inning on a popup to shallow right which fell for an error but could not plate the runner before being set down in order the next three innings. Iowa Park would get a single in the third and a triple in the fifth but was also unable to score another run.
A golden opportunity for the Lady Eagles to rally came in the top of the sixth inning. Two walks gave Argyle a pair of runners with one out. The duo advanced to second and third after Iowa Park threw the ball away on a popup, but a groundout ended the inning.
The Lady Hawks were then set down by a flyout and double play to end the sixth and provide the Lady Eagles one last chance. A one-out solo home run to right-center field by Peck gave Argyle some hope of a late comeback.
“It felt pretty good off the bat,” Peck said. “I didn’t know [if it was far enough] because these fences ae 220 feet. It felt really good.”
A groundout and pop out followed, however, as Dowell closed out the game.
Game 2 of the series will be played at Bowie High School once again Thursday at 7 p.m. An Argyle win would force a decisive Game 3 back at Bowie at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“Don’t make any plans for Saturday, that’s all I told 'em,” said Cook of what he told his players postgame. “If you really think you can win, don’t make any plans for Saturday because we have to come back here and win Game 2 tomorrow and then come back for Saturday. It was short and sweet.”
Iowa Park 4, Argyle 2
|Iowa Park
|400
|000
|0
|— 4
|8
|1
|Argyle
|100
|001
|0
|— 2
|2
|0
Abby Dowell and Paige Gallegos. Ava Edwards and Riley Owen. WP – Dowell. LP – Edwards. 2B – Argyle: Hailey Clark. HR – Argyle: Peyton Peck. Records – Iowa Park 36-2, Argyle 26-8-2.