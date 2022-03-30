Dylan Brown-Turner played a role in a landmark moment in Texas high school football history last fall.
The Dallas Independent School District has long produced elite teams and players. What DISD hadn’t won in years was a state championship. South Oak Cliff changed that when it won the Class 5A Division II state title, giving the DISD its first state championship in 63 years.
Brown-Turner helped the South Oak Cliff break through and emerged as a top college prospect. The linebacker committed to continue his career at North Texas this week, when the Mean Green also landed junior college linebacker Sele Pemasa.
Brown-Turner will be a senior this fall and is UNT’s first recruit in the class of 2023. Pemasa is a late addition to the Mean Green’s 2022 class.
Both cited the family atmosphere at UNT as a key reason for their decisions to continue their careers with the Mean Green shortly after committing.
“When I visited the campus, the coaches made me feel at home and welcome,” Brown-Turner said. “I like the way things are run and the structure. North Texas felt like a home away from home.”
UNT co-defensive coordinator Jim Gush recruited Brown-Turner along with Patrick Cobbs and Jarred Holley. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior is expected to play the eagle, a hybrid linebacker-safety spot in UNT’s system.
“Coach Gush and I have talked a lot,” Brown-Turner said. “He sees me playing a hybrid linebacker role with my versatility and athleticism. I can cover like a safety, but I hit like a linebacker.”
Those skills made Brown-Turner a highly sought-after prospect. He strongly considered scholarship offers from Kansas, SMU, Utah State, Boston College and Tulsa before committing to UNT.
“It’s great to be the first commit,” Brown-Turner said. “I’m working on bringing some people with me.”
Pemasa, who is 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, was also impressed with the environment at UNT. He recently visited the school after spending two seasons playing at Golden West College.
“The biggest thing to me was family,” Pemasa said. “In my culture, that is very important. The staff treated me, my mom and my little brother like family when we got there. That was huge to me.
“It felt like home.”
Pemasa was a second-team All-Southern League selection on the Southern California Football Association’s all-conference team after his sophomore season.
UNT has rarely recruited players from California in recent years but made an exception for Pemasa.
UNT defensive line coach Matt Passwaters contacted Pemasa on Twitter, which was a surprise to one of the Mean Green’s newest recruits.
Pemasa earned his associate’s degree from Golden West after playing one season at the school. He had a chance to continue his career at Missouri State after his freshman season but elected to return for a second campaign at the junior college level.
“It was a tough decision,” Pemasa said. “I wanted to leave right away after my first year but decided to bet on myself and see where I could go after this last season. It worked out.”
Western Illinois and Colorado Mesa also offered Pemasa a scholarship. UNT’s staff envisions him playing one of the linebacker spots in coordinator Phil Bennett’s system.
Pemasa will report on June 1 for offseason workouts after finding a home with the Mean Green. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
“I love the competitiveness at practice,” Pemasa said. “I knew if I wanted to become a better player and person, North Texas is the place for me.”