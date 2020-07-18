Kelby Jones isn’t on the North Texas payroll to recruit football players, at least not officially.
The former UNT basketball manager is entering his first season as an assistant coach with the school’s women’s basketball program.
The Pottsboro native’s connections paid off anyway for UNT on Saturday, when Silas Barr committed to play for the Mean Green.
Barr, who is also a Pottsboro native, recalled he and his parents spending time with Jones and his parents shortly after announcing his commitment on Twitter. The members of both families have been friends for years.
“He took me in when our parents would hang out,” Barr said. “I have known him since I was a little kid. We talked about UNT last night. It’s nice to have someone I have known for years and years vouch for the school.”
I would like to announce my commitment to The University of North Texas🟢⚫️🟢⚫️ pic.twitter.com/b4FEd7cxSL— Silas Barr (@Silas_Barr00) July 18, 2020
The highly regarded lineman said family connections weren’t a deciding factor in his decision to play for UNT, but they did add to a host of reasons he elected to continue his career with the Mean Green. Staying close to home where his parents can see him play was also a draw.
UNT’s staff is what put the school over the top.
“I like the coaches and can see myself there for the next four or five years,” Barr said. “I think it will benefit me to be in the program. I like what they do offensively.”
Barr, who is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, played both tackle and defensive end for Pottsboro last season, when he was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year in District 5-3A (I).
UNT recruited Barr as an offensive tackle.
“I am committed to playing as an offensive tackle,” Barr said. “It will help me develop to play just offensive line. I can see myself going to college to play defense, but I don’t think I could play at the same level I could on offense.”
Barr was offered a scholarship by nine schools, including Arkansas State, UNLV, New Mexico and Southern Miss, one of UNT’s rivals in Conference USA.
Barr is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him at No. 122 on its rundown of the top strong-side defensive ends in the class of 2021.
UNT has made recruiting the North Texas region a priority under coach Seth Littrell. Former UNT offensive lineman Creighton Barr also played for UNT after growing up in Flower Mound, not too far from Pottsboro. The two are not related, despite having the same last name.
Barr said UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs, offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch and recruiting coordinator Luke Walerius all played key roles in his recruiting process.
Barr is the first offensive lineman to commit to UNT in the class of 2021 and is the eighth member of the class. The group is currently ranked No. 5 among C-USA classes by 247Sports.
Barr elected to join that class largely because of the way he fit with the program.
“It felt like home,” Barr said. “It was time to get going and make a decision.”