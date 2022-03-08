The North Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams were both still in their daily routine on Tuesday as the Conference USA tournament was set to begin at the Ford Center in Frisco.
UNT coach Grant McCasland couldn’t have been happier about it after his team wrapped up a morning workout.
The Mean Green men fought all season to win the regular season conference title.
UNT picked up a nice-looking trophy for their efforts.
What might have been even more important was the additional rest the Mean Green will get.
UNT will face the winner of a second-round game between Charlotte and Rice at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Ford Center in Frisco. The Mean Green women also earned a double bye after finishing second in C-USA’s West Division and will play the winner of a game between UTSA and Old Dominion in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
The UNT men played five of their last seven games on the road and seemed to run out of gas in a 70-68 loss to UTEP in their regular season finale.
“That’s a lot, especially when you consider all the intense games that were a part of that,” McCasland said of his team’s closing stretch of games on the road. “You could tell that we needed these few days to recover and be healthy. We looked fatigued that last game more than anything.”
UNT (23-5) had been on a roll heading into its game against UTEP while winning a program record 15 straight games.
That run ended largely because UNT got off to a terrible start and trailed the Miners 17-2 midway through the first half. The Mean Green rallied but couldn’t complete the comeback.
“Ultimately, we look at everything as a learning experience,” McCasland said. “What this group has done is learn. It’s a positive for us ultimately as far as getting better.”
McCasland’s team is looking at the extra time it has over the next few days as it prepares for the tournament as a bonus.
“It helps to get a couple of days to get our bodies right and get our legs back under us,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “We are trying to make sure we are sharp and locked in.”
The UNT women (16-11) are in the same position of having additional time to prepare for the conference tournament after their best finish as a member of C-USA.
UNT won eight of its last nine games of the regular season to earn some extra time to prepare for the tournament.
“I hope the time off will benefit us,” UNT women’s coach Jalie Mitchell said. “It’s our first time in this situation.”
Perry, Townley take honors in stride
Tylor Perry was named C-USA’s Sixth Player of the Year on Monday, when he was among six players from the UNT men’s and women’s teams who were honored by the league.
Perry took the honor in stride after an impressive debut season that saw him average a team-high 13.7 points per game.
“It’s an honor, but I can’t worry about it,” Perry said. “We have unfinished business. My coaches and teammates congratulated me. It’s something for my family to enjoy and be proud of, but I’m worried about this conference tournament.”
Sixth-year senior forward Madison Townley also earned milestone recognition. Townley received her first postseason honor from C-USA when she picked up honorable mention honors.
“It’s cool to have, but I would rather have a conference championship,” Townley said.
Townley has reached a series of milestones in her final season at UNT. She became the program’s all-time leader in rebounds and games played.
The former Duncanville standout is averaging 6.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
“Everything that has happened in this season is a credit to her and her hard work over the years,” Mitchell said. “It was confirmation for her that people noticed.”
Softball UNT to open home slate
UNT will finally get a chance to play its first home game on Wednesday when the Mean Green will host Texas.
UNT will face the Longhorns at 6 p.m. at Lovelace Stadium.
The Mean Green (11-3) had their home tournament earlier this season canceled due to inclement weather and also had a game against UTA postponed.
The game will be UNT’s last before the Mean Green open C-USA play in a three-game series at Southern Miss next week.
Texas (12-9) is not ranked but is receiving votes in multiple national polls.
Outfielder Lexi Cobb leads UNT with a .433 batting average.
Tennis UNT to host Charlotte, Rice this week
UNT will host Charlotte and Rice this weekend, when the Mean Green will look to bounce back from a loss to Baylor on Sunday.
UNT (8-4) lost to the 20th-ranked Bears 4-0.
The Mean Green will face Charlotte at 3 p.m. on Friday before taking on Rice at noon on Sunday.