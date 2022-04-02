Jay Maclin was close to producing one of the big plays that were missing from North Texas’ offense far too often last season in the early stages of the Mean Green’s second major scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday.
The Missouri transfer wide receiver was about to pull in a deep ball from Austin Aune before it squirted away as he hit the ground.
Maclin got a second chance a short time later and broke free for a 90-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Aune.
“It was nice to score,” Maclin said. “I transferred in October, so it had been a minute since I played. It was fun being back out there and helping the team as much as I could.”
UNT is hoping that touchdown grab is a sign of what is to come as the Mean Green near the conclusion of spring workouts.
UNT was an explosive team for years with legendary quarterback Mason Fine pulling the strings. UNT has been looking to get back to that point ever since Fine graduated after the 2019 season.
UNT still has a long way to go but saw some signs it could be headed in the right direction in Saturday’s scrimmage that included approximately 100 plays.
UNT’s defense dominated the Mean Green’s first scrimmage of the spring last week.
“That’s how spring goes,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “I like the back and forth. The offense came out and hit on some big plays. Maclin had a couple of big plays, and we ran the ball better.”
The big challenge for UNT in terms of its offense this spring is improving its passing game after averaging 197.1 yards through the air last year. The Mean Green leaned heavily on their running game during a five-game winning streak last fall that landed UNT in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons.
UNT’s hopes to reach that goal will rest largely with its quarterbacks. Aune was first up in the Mean Green’s scrimmage for the second straight week as he looks to hang on to the starting job.
Jace Ruder, who started the first four games of last season before giving way to Aune, missed Saturday’s workout with a minor injury. Stone Earle and JD Head both had more opportunities with Ruder out and capitalized.
Earle was on the field for two of UNT’s four touchdowns on the day and hit Maclin for a 39-yard gain to help set up a 3-yard Ikaika Ragsdale touchdown run. He later led a drive that resulted in Preston Landis scoring on a 7-yard run.
Head had one of his best days of the spring on Friday and followed up by guiding UNT on a drive that resulted in a 3-yard Ayo Adeyi touchdown run in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“Aune is continuing to get better and is making plays,” Littrell said. “JD and Stone are trying to figure out the ins and outs of the offense and what we are looking for. When they stand in there, they have thrown some really good balls.”
UNT is tying to develop a few more skill position players to put around its quarterbacks who can make its offense more explosive.
Maclin, who was considered to be among the top 125 high school wide receiver prospects in the class of 2020, is a player who could help UNT in reach that goal.
Maclin has quickly earned playing time this spring as UNT waits for two of its top wide receivers to return to full speed. Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush both went down with season-ending injuries after playing in just two games last season.
UNT wasn’t nearly as potent without them offensively and averaged 27.5 points per game.
Shorter hasn’t played this spring, while Bush has been limited. Their absence has opened up opportunities for Maclin and a few other receivers.
Maclin has taken advantage and credits his progress largely to the how quickly he has settled in at UNT.
“The guys took me in from the jump,” Maclin said. “They’re still helping me out when I get confused.”
Maclin is just one of the receivers who is showing signs he could help the Mean Green become more explosive. Littrell has also been impressed by Dorian Morris, a sophomore who has spent time at both wide receiver and defensive back during his time at UNT.
“Dorian has stretched the field and is running fast,” Littrell said. “He is way more comfortable after transitioning over to receiver as far as ball skills. He has a chance to be explosive.”
Caleb Johnson is another wide receiver Littrell mentioned who has shown signs of growth this spring.
UNT’s hope is that Maclin, Morris and Johnson will be among a host of players who will step forward and complement Shorter and Bush when they return in fall. If all goes according to plan, a deeper group of receivers will bring some explosive power to UNT’s offense.
UNT already has plenty of punch in its running game behind Adeyi, Ikaika Ragsdale and Isaiah Johnson.
“We have more chemistry and got closer last week in practice,” Adeyi said. “We started to understand in the ins and outs of the offense. That helped us today.”
So did the playmaking ability Maclin displayed. UNT is hoping his growth is a sign of what is to come from its offense.
“He’s explosive and has helped our offense,” Adeyi said. “That will help our running game.
“It’s starting to come together for us offensively.”