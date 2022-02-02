Farrar art signing day

Skyline running back Qualon Farrar pulls away from North Mesquite’s Isaiah Ikihine during a game last season at Forester Field in Dallas. Farrar is one of the top members of UNT's 2022 recruiting class. 

 John F. Rhodes/Dallas Morning News file photo

North Texas coach Seth Littrell acknowledged he and his staff had shifted their approach while putting together their 2022 signing class during a press conference following the mid-term period.

UNT landed a handful of highly regarded players early and hung on to about a dozen scholarships. Littrell was convinced that a host of talented players would be available in the days leading up to signing day as well as the weeks that followed.

UNT added a couple of talented players late, including Celina defensive end Kaghen Roach and Fort Worth Paschal offensive lineman Samora Ezekiel.

The addition of those players helped boost UNT to No. 11 in 247Sports Conference USA overall recruiting rankings that take into account high school signees and transfers.

Here is everything you need to know about the UNT 2021 recruiting class.

The class

Complete list of players who have signed with the Mean Green (all rankings from 247Sports Composite):

Leke Asenuga

OL

6-2

275 

3 stars

Fort Bend Bush/New Mexico

Moh Bility

CB

6-0

175

3 stars

Dallas/North Dallas

Stone Earle

QB

6-0

190

3 stars

North Richland Hills/Abilene Christian

Samora Ezekiel

OL

6-5

286

3 stars

Fort Worth/Paschal

Qualon Farrar

RB

5-7

180

3 stars

Dallas/South Oak Cliff

Zahordi Jackson

CB

5-10

170

3 stars 

Riverview, Fla./Utah State

JD Head

QB

6-2

180

3 stars

Pearland/Louisiana Tech

Bryce Linder

S

6-0

175

2 stars

College Station/Blinn College

Jay Maclin

WR

5-11 

178

3 stars

St. Louis/Missouri

Nicholas Nakwaasah

S

6-0

190

3 stars 

Dallas/Central Arkansas

Kaghen Roach

DE 

6-4

220

2 stars 

Celina/Blinn College

Cam Robertson

DE

6-4

230

3 stars

Plano/Plano

Dameon Smallwood

OL

6-4

300

3 stars

 Denison/Denison 

Patrick Smith

CB

5-9

178

0 stars

Sugar Land/Clements

Tom Trieb

DL

6-3

270

3 stars

 Buffalo Grove, Ill./College of DuPage

Jax Van Zandt

LB

6-1

200

3 stars

Thompson/Alabaster, Ala

Isaiah Villanueva

OL

6-4

265

0 stars

Paetow/Katy

Ethan Wesloski

LB

6-1

220

 2 stars

 McKinney/Boyd 


Class breakdown

A breakdown of the Mean Green’s top-100 recruits from Dallas-area, statewide and national rankings:

National | 0

State | 0

Area | 2

A breakdown of the Mean Green’s signing class by state:

Texas | 11

Alabama | 2

Others | 5

A breakdown of the Mean Green’s signing class by position:

QB | 2

RB | 1

WR-TE | 1-0

OL-DL | 4-3

LB | 2

DB | 5

ATH | 0

P-K | 0-0

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

