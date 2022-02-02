Skyline running back Qualon Farrar pulls away from North Mesquite’s Isaiah Ikihine during a game last season at Forester Field in Dallas. Farrar is one of the top members of UNT's 2022 recruiting class.
North Texas coach Seth Littrell acknowledged he and his staff had shifted their approach while putting together their 2022 signing class during a press conference following the mid-term period.
UNT landed a handful of highly regarded players early and hung on to about a dozen scholarships. Littrell was convinced that a host of talented players would be available in the days leading up to signing day as well as the weeks that followed.
UNT added a couple of talented players late, including Celina defensive end Kaghen Roach and Fort Worth Paschal offensive lineman Samora Ezekiel.
The addition of those players helped boost UNT to No. 11 in 247Sports Conference USA overall recruiting rankings that take into account high school signees and transfers.
Here is everything you need to know about the UNT 2021 recruiting class.
The class
Complete list of players who have signed with the Mean Green (all rankings from 247Sports Composite):
Leke Asenuga
OL
6-2
275
3 stars
Fort Bend Bush/New Mexico
Moh Bility
CB
6-0
175
3 stars
Dallas/North Dallas
Stone Earle
QB
6-0
190
3 stars
North Richland Hills/Abilene Christian
Samora Ezekiel
OL
6-5
286
3 stars
Fort Worth/Paschal
Qualon Farrar
RB
5-7
180
3 stars
Dallas/South Oak Cliff
Zahordi Jackson
CB
5-10
170
3 stars
Riverview, Fla./Utah State
JD Head
QB
6-2
180
3 stars
Pearland/Louisiana Tech
Bryce Linder
S
6-0
175
2 stars
College Station/Blinn College
Jay Maclin
WR
5-11
178
3 stars
St. Louis/Missouri
Nicholas Nakwaasah
S
6-0
190
3 stars
Dallas/Central Arkansas
Kaghen Roach
DE
6-4
220
2 stars
Celina/Blinn College
Cam Robertson
DE
6-4
230
3 stars
Plano/Plano
Dameon Smallwood
OL
6-4
300
3 stars
Denison/Denison
Patrick Smith
CB
5-9
178
0 stars
Sugar Land/Clements
Tom Trieb
DL
6-3
270
3 stars
Buffalo Grove, Ill./College of DuPage
Jax Van Zandt
LB
6-1
200
3 stars
Thompson/Alabaster, Ala
Isaiah Villanueva
OL
6-4
265
0 stars
Paetow/Katy
Ethan Wesloski
LB
6-1
220
2 stars
McKinney/Boyd
Class breakdown
A breakdown of the Mean Green’s top-100 recruits from Dallas-area, statewide and national rankings:
National | 0
State | 0
Area | 2
A breakdown of the Mean Green’s signing class by state:
Texas | 11
Alabama | 2
Others | 5
A breakdown of the Mean Green’s signing class by position:
QB | 2
RB | 1
WR-TE | 1-0
OL-DL | 4-3
LB | 2
DB | 5
ATH | 0
P-K | 0-0
