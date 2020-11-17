ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles put on an offensive clinic on Tuesday in their bout with crosstown school Liberty Christian, smashing them 78-37 for the victory.
Argyle jumped out to a quick 15-5 lead in the first quarter before tacking on another 23 points for a 38-14 lead at the break. The same continued for the Eagles in the second half with a 21-point third and 19-point fourth quarter to seal the blowout win.
Trey Utter was the top scorer for Argyle with 13 points. Skylar McCurry, Nate Atwood and Hunter Lawson each recorded 12 points as well.
The Eagles move to 2-0 overall after their win and will go to Kennedale next Tuesday.
Ryan 53, Decatur 47
The Ryan Raiders recovered from a from a slow first quarter to take the win over Decatur on Tuesday in nail-biting fashion for a 53-47 win.
Ryan fell behind early 19-12 after the first quarter before they used a 15-point second quarter to pull even 27-27 at the break. The Raiders went on to outscore Decatur 26-20 in the second half for the victory.
Isaiah Novil put up 17 points for Ryan in the winning effort. They will host Frisco on Friday.
Guyer 63, Lakeview Centennial 60
GARLAND — The Guyer Wildcats picked up their second win of the season over Lakeview Centennial on Tuesday 63-60.
The offense for Guyer was solid from the jump with 17 points in the first quarter and another 18 points in the second. The Wildcats scored another 15 in the third and 13 points in the fourth to seal the win.
Brayden Bradshaw was phenomenal for Guyer with a 25-point performance.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 this season and will host Abilene on Friday.
Frisco Memorial 71, Braswell 46
LITTLE ELM — It was tough sledding for the Braswell Bengals on Tuesday against Frisco Memorial, as they finished the night on the wrong side of a lopsided 71-46 final score.
Braswell came out flat with just nine points in first quarter before picking it up with a 16-point second quarter. The ballgame got away from the Bengals in the third quarter by giving up 22 points before another 17 were scored by Frisco Memorial.
R.J. Jones paced the offense with 17 points for Braswell. They fall to 1-1 overall and will host Sherman on Saturday.
Ponder 47, Gunter 24
The Ponder Lions dispatched Gunter on Tuesday handedly on both ends of the court for a 47-24 victory.
Ponder held Gunter to just 10 points in the first half while scoring 30 points of their own during that time before outscoring them 17-14 in the second half to seal the deal.
Clay Akins was solid in his night for the Lions with 14 points while Hayes Hutcherson added 11 points.
Saturday
Braswell 45, Frisco Lebanon Trail 33
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals took care of business against Frisco Lebanon Trail on Saturday with a solid defensive effort, resulting in a 45-33 win.
On the defensive end of the court, the Bengals held Lebanon Trail to just 13 points in the first half while putting up 22 points of their own during that stretch. Braswell continued that trend in the second half, outscoring their opponent 23-20.
Jalen Craddock and Jaiden Blaylock were solid for Braswell with 13 points each in the winning effort.
Argyle 60, Boswell 29
ARGYLE — It was all business for the Argyle Eagles on Saturday against Boswell, as they blasted them en route to a 60-29 beatdown.
The Eagles were on fire out of the gate offensively with a 19-point first and 13-point second quarter for a 32-12 lead at halftime. Argyle kept the pedal down in the third with 13 points, adding 15 more points in the fourth.
Nate Atwood put up a 15-point effort for Argyle with Slate McMellian racking up 12 points of his own.