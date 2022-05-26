Clear skies. Low 54F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Clear skies. Low 54F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 5:54 pm
Trevor Duck
Trevor Duck tossed a three-hit shutout to lead Argyle to a 7-0 win over Canyon on Thursday, when the Eagles completed a sweep of their Region I-4A semifinal series.
Duck struck out seven while walking two in seven innings at Crutcher Scott Field on the campus of Abilene Christian University.
Argyle advanced to face the winner of a series between Snyder and Stephenville that is set to begin Thursday night and conclude on Saturday.
Argyle won the first game of its series against Canyon 3-2 on Wednesday night behind J.C. Davis' RBI single in top of the seventh inning.
The second game of the series was not nearly as dramatic, thanks in part to Duck. The Howard College commit blew through Canyon's lineup while facing just 27 batters.
Argyle (32-3-1) bounced back from a rare off night offensively in the first game of the series while pounding out seven hits and drawing four walks on Thursday.
Third baseman Micah Roberts went 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored another for Argyle. The Eagles had six players post a hit.
Second baseman Colton Roquemore drove in two runs.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.