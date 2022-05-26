Trevor Duck tossed a three-hit shutout to lead Argyle to a 7-0 win over Canyon on Thursday, when the Eagles completed a sweep of their Region I-4A semifinal series.

Duck struck out seven while walking two in seven innings at Crutcher Scott Field on the campus of Abilene Christian University.

Argyle advanced to face the winner of a series between Snyder and Stephenville that is set to begin Thursday night and conclude on Saturday.

Argyle won the first game of its series against Canyon 3-2 on Wednesday night behind J.C. Davis' RBI single in top of the seventh inning. 

The second game of the series was not nearly as dramatic, thanks in part to Duck.  The Howard College commit blew through Canyon's lineup while facing just 27 batters.

Argyle (32-3-1) bounced back from a rare off night offensively in the first game of the series while pounding out seven hits and drawing four walks on Thursday.

Third baseman Micah Roberts went 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored another for Argyle. The Eagles had six players post a hit. 

Second baseman Colton Roquemore drove in two runs.

