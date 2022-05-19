Trevor Duck knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a state championship.
The Argyle pitcher has the hardware to prove it, a state title ring he earned back in 2019 when the Eagles completed a run to their second straight championship in Austin.
Deep playoff runs are the norm for the powerhouse program. Argyle is in the early stages of what it hopes is another this year heading into the Region I-4A quarterfinals and a showdown with Springtown this week.
The difference this time around for the Eagles is the playoffs are not quite as familiar territory for a host of players who fill key roles.
Duck is the exception, which makes him all the more important as Argyle prepares to face the Porcupines in a three-game series at Justin Northwest. The teams will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday before the series resumes with Game 2 at 1 p.m. on Saturday. A third game will follow, if necessary.
“I saw the best of the best that year,” Duck said. “It gave me the experience to show the young guys how it’s done. I learned the mentality and character you need to get there. You have to step on a team’s throat when you get a chance and know that there is nothing we can’t get through.”
Argyle (28-3-1) has met pretty much every challenge so far. The Eagles beat Guyer and Boswell, a pair of Class 6A schools, early on and rolled to a perfect 12-0 record in district play.
“We hope that this is the group that can get us back to state,” Argyle coach Ricky Griffin said. “We have talented young guys who don’t have a lot of experience. If they play to their talent level, we have a chance.”
Argyle has four sophomores and three juniors who start in the field.
Those players have grown as the Eagles progressed through the early rounds of the playoffs. Argyle hammered Western Hills 13-0 in the bi-district round and then swept Graham in an area-round series.
The challenge now for Argyle is to continue playing at a high level against the more talented teams it will face deeper in the playoffs, beginning with Springtown.
The teams are both members of District 7-4A. Argyle swept the regular season series 5-4 and 14-7.
“They played us tough in both games and have our attention,” Griffin said. “They are a good team.”
Griffin has been encouraged by the way Argyle has responded to the challenges it has faced so far.
“When we need to raise our level of play, that what we have done,” Griffin said. “That is what you have to see in the playoffs. You can’t float by. You have to raise your level to get to the next round.”
Griffin credited his team’s senior core for helping set the example through the first two rounds of the playoffs. Ethan Gonzales, Chase Wohnoutka, Lucas Anderson as well as pitcher Evan Brandt are part of Argyle’s senior core that also includes Duck.
“Trevor has provided leadership,” sophomore Alex D’Angelo said. “All the seniors have, whether they are playing or not. They are good leaders and motivate us.”
Duck picked up the win in Argyle’s 3-2 win over Graham to clinch its area-round series. The Howard College signee credited that victory in part to the backing he received from several of the Eagles' young players.
“They remind me of myself when I was their age,” Duck said. “The guys from the 2019 team took me under their wing and showed me how it’s done.”
Griffin can also see the similarities.
“They are a talented group and are like the group from 2018 and 2019 when they were young,” Griffin said. “Those guys came into their own as junior and seniors. We want these guys to do it as sophomores and juniors.”
Argyle’s coaches and players are confident they can reach the state tournament and have a chance to win it largely because of the guidance players like Duck have provided a team that is still gaining postseason experience as the playoffs progress.
“There’s no doubt those young guys have benefitted from getting into the playoffs,” Griffin said. “We still have seniors who are leading the team and have been there before.
“The dynamic has worked.”
Argyle softball team to face Canyon
The Argyle softball team will also be in action this week when the Eagles face Canyon in a Region I-4A semifinal series at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls.
The teams will play Game 1 at 6 p.m. on Friday. The series will resume with Game 2 at noon on Saturday with a third game to follow, if necessary.
Argyle rolled to a 22-3 win over Springtown in the regional quarterfinals last week.