Amber Dixon wanted to come back closer to home to finish out her college career after the COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity to play a fifth collegiate season.
The former Louisiana Tech guard landed at North Texas this fall after the NCAA granted players an additional season of eligibility, and she has loved every minute of it for a host of reasons.
She’s gotten to play in front of family close to her home in Arlington and bonded with a host of new teammates. And that’s just for starters when it comes to the payoff.
There’s also the matter of the significant milestone Dixon is set to reach when UNT travels to Charlotte for a Thursday night game. The next point Dixon scores will be the 1,000th of her career.
“It’s going to be really special,” Dixon said. “I’m excited. A lot of players look forward to it.”
Dixon was a significant contributor at Louisiana Tech and started games in all four of her seasons with the Lady Techsters. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in her senior season.
Dixon jumped at the opportunity to play an additional year after the NCAA’s move offered that opportunity. She landed at UNT largely because she wanted to be close enough for her parents and sister to come to games.
Dixon’s grandparents and family friends are also regulars at the Super Pit.
What has made the experience all the more enjoyable is how well she has fit in with the Mean Green.
Dixon has emerged as UNT’s top reserve and is averaging 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while helping the Mean Green run out to a 7-6 start despite facing a tough schedule that included early games at Baylor and Middle Tennessee.
“Amber could start for anyone but comes off the bench to give us a spark,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “She’s played forward and guard. She’s very versatile and wants to give her best. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
Mitchell always calls a transfer’s previous coach before deciding to add her to UNT’s roster. That led to an unusual conversation with Scott Stoehr, an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech, one of UNT’s rivals in Conference USA.
Mitchell said Stoehr had nothing but good things to say about Dixon, who has made a quick transition to playing for UNT.
“It’s been natural,” Mitchell said. “I’m excited for her to have the opportunity to play an extra year and score that 1,000th point. We’ll all be excited for her when it happens.”
Dixon feels like she has improved as a player since landing at UNT.
Fitting in so well with the Mean Green has made the experience even better.
“I definitely like it here,” Dixon said. “Everyone has made it fun. The coaches have made the transition easy and helped me continue to learn and grow. My teammates have made it fun, laughing and joking with me.”
Men’s basketball UNT aiming to avoid complacency after WKU win
UNT cleared a huge hurdle in its pursuit of the Conference USA title last week when the Mean Green knocked off Western Kentucky at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Mean Green (11-4, 4-1 C-USA) will face another pair of challenging games this week at home against Charlotte on Thursday and Old Dominion on Saturday.
Coach Grant McCasland and his players are doing their best to beat back another opponent — complacency.
“One thing we know and try to give plenty of examples to our players of is teams across the country feeling good about what they are doing and then being tripped up,” McCasland said. “We talk about the humility that it takes to be great and how you have to work consistently.”
UNT knows it won’t be easy to sweep two of the teams at the top of C-USA’s East Division standings.
“It’s rolling the right direction, but we haven’t won anything yet,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “The guys who have been on runs and championship teams are telling the younger guys we have to take them one at a time. Our focus is on winning championships.”
Tennis UNT to face Arkansas State after season-opening win
UNT will face Arkansas State in Fort Worth on Saturday in a neutral site match after opening its season with a win over Abilene Christian.
UNT beat the Wildcats 4-0 behind Jasmine Adams and Liisa Vehvilainen. Both won their singles matches in straight sets and also won their doubles match.
Track and field Samaniego wins weight throw in season opener
Senior Chris Samaniego won the weight throw and finished third in the shot put to lead UNT in the Ted Nelson Invitational, the Mean Green’s season-opening meet in Bryan-College Station.
Samaniego posted a mark of 58-1 3/4 in the weight throw and came back to post a toss of 51-9 1/4 in the shot put.
UNT will continue its season at the Sooner Challenge on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.