Joey Florence spent a whole lot of time early in his tenure as Denton ISD’s athletic director trying to project what would transpire every two years when the University Interscholastic League realignment came around.
He’d look at enrollment numbers schools turned in and guess what classifications and districts DISD’s teams would land in.
“It’s fun to speculate,” Florence said. “We spent a lot of time on it and thought we knew, and we weren’t even close. After that we told ourselves to just find out and go from there.”
That’s Florence’s plan for Thursday, when the process will look a little different than in past years. Athletic directors would typically gather to see the UIL unveil what classifications and districts schools land in for 2022-24.
The threat of inclement weather forced the UIL to call off the annual get-together that was set for Birdville’s Thomas Coliseum.
The UIL will still release its realignment information on Thursday morning. It’s a foregone conclusion that what transpires will reshape the local high school sports landscape.
Denton ISD is facing the prospect of having its football teams end up in three different districts. Guyer and Braswell will be in Class 6A. Ryan will play in Class 5A Division I, while Denton will be in 5A Division II.
Argyle, which has won nine straight Class 4A Lone Star Cups, will move up to Class 5A Division II.
“The district’s growth is challenging and exciting,” Florence said. “We are excited about it.”
Florence named scheduling as one of the biggest issues Denton ISD will face.
“The biggest deal is trying to not play on Saturdays and getting your schedule set with enough teams at home and enough teams on the road,” Florence said.
Argyle has been preparing for Thursday’s realignment for years. The school has steadily climbed up through the classifications in the state and found out in December that it is headed to 5A.
Argyle was one of the largest 4A schools in the state but will now be one of the smaller 5A schools. The school has won nine straight Class 4A Lone Star Cups.
“We have made additions with our staff and adjusted schedules across all sports to play 5A and 6A teams,” Argyle girls basketball coach and assistant athletic director Chance Westmoreland said. “The move won’t catch us off guard.
“There is excitement to see who we will be with.”
Westmoreland believes there is a chance Argyle will end up in the same district with Denton ISD schools.
Ryan is in Class 5A Division I and Denton in Class 5A Division II with Argyle.
Argyle, Denton and Ryan could end up in the same district in sports other than football.
“It would be different to be in with the Denton schools,” Westmoreland said. “We are close, but we don’t play them much. That would be fun because we are so close. We would be able to create some good rivalries.”
The Denton area schools will find out how it will all play out Thursday morning.
“It’s one of the best-kept secrets in America,” Florence said of how realignment will fall. “All we can do is anticipate what is going to happen.”