Denton ISD went with a familiar face on Tuesday night when it announced that it had hired a new coach to lead the Guyer football program.
Reed Heim, the Wildcats defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, will take over the storied program he helped build the last two years.
The district made the announcement on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.
“When Coach Heim joined the Guyer staff a few years ago, I couldn’t help but notice his immediate impact on our Wildcat student-athletes and it was easy to recognize him as a great program fit,” Joey Florence, DISD's athletic director said in a statement announcing the hire. “His coaching acumen and experience both at the high school level and collegiately prove that he’s ready to step in and lead this program and continue the hardworking excellence we’ve come to expect from our programs at Guyer, both academically and athletically.”
Heim takes over for Rodney Webb, who left the school to take over as the athletic director at Highland Park.
Heim, a former Austin College linebacker, has extensive coaching experience both on the high school and college levels. He started his career as the linebackers coach at Virginia Military Institute in 2003 and also coached at SMU and Baylor.
Heim was a three-time all-conference linebacker in at Austin College and helped maintain Guyer's status as one of the state's elite defensive teams. The Wildcats turned out a series of decorated players and college prospects during Heim's tenure as defensive coordinator, including Cooper Lanz.
Lanz was the Texas Sports Writers Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year following the 2020 season and signed with Baylor.
Guyer advanced to the Class 6A Division II state championship game last season, when the Wildcats fell to Austin Westlake.
Guyer won a state title in 2012 and 2013 under former coach John Walsh and also made the state title game in 2019.
Heim will be the program's third coach and inherits a team expected to be among the state's elite programs again this fall.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), safety Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame) and fellow safety Ryan Yaites (LSU) have all committed to elite national programs.
A host of prominent college football coaches from across the country offered their congratulations to Heim shortly after he was announced as Guyer's new coach.
John David Baker, the co-offensive coordinator at Ole Miss posted a note on his Twitter account calling Heim a "Big time ball coach!!"
Marty Biagi, the special teams coordinator at Ole Miss, offered congratulations as well, saying the move was "Well deserved."
Both Baker and Biagi are former North Texas assistant coaches, who are familiar with Guyer's program from their time with the Mean Green.
Heim will look to keep Guyer's program rolling. Walsh helped establish Guyer as one of the state's elite teams with his two state titles before Webb had the Wildcats on the verge of another.
DISD hired Webb away from Rockwall to guide Guyer's program. The DISD elected to stay inhouse to replace Webb, who elected to leave coaching earlier this month.
DISD quickly turned to Heim, who will have the chance to build on the program's storied tradition.