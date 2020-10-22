Denton will look to right the ship following a couple of tough losses on Friday night when they will take on another struggling team in Frisco Heritage.
The Broncos (1-3) face a quick turnaround this week following a rare Saturday afternoon game against Ryan with Heritage (2-2) coming to C.H. Collins Athletic Complex at 7 p.m. Friday for the teams’ first matchup as district foes.
“We don’t change much with our preparation because we have to turn around and play on Friday,” Denton coach Billy Miller said of the short week. “It is a little difficult on the coaches because we put two days of weekend work into one, but we try to keep the kids on a consistent schedule.”
While the shorter week may be more difficult for the coaching staff, Denton’s preparation remains unchanged for players.
“We still have the friendly confines of C.H. Collins this week but, overall, we try to give the same presentation to the kids each week,” Miller said. “Holding a pattern and creating consistency is huge when preparing for a game.”
Sophomore running back Coco Brown has scored three of the Denton offense’s four touchdowns this season. Brown should see ample opportunities against a Coyotes defense that has allowed 376 rushing yards at an average of nine yards per carry the past two games.
“[Coco] gets better with every rep he takes,” Miller said. “As a whole, we think we have taken steps forward each week as well.”
While the Broncos offense may go as Brown goes, quarterback Blake Courtney and his receivers should also have opportunities. The Coyotes have allowed at least 35 points in every game this season and have been outscored 128-42 since opening district play.
Miller’s primary concern rests with ensuring his team is ready to play to the best of its ability rather than worrying about what an opponent may have done previously.
“We know what we have to do and that has been our focus in daily activities,” Miller said. “We need to be the best version of us before we can start worrying about someone else’s stats and how that affects us.
“There is a newness to all of our [district] opponents this year and I think we are adjusting well to that.”