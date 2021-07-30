The Denton Diablos were down last week in their game against FC Golden State.
Trevor Amann made sure they weren’t out, scoring three goals to guide Denton back from a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 win that sent the Diablos on to the national semifinals of the National Premier Soccer League tournament.
Denton will face Cleveland SC on the road Saturday with a spot in the national finals on the line.
“It’s all about getting that winning mentality, and it’s all about the next one and the next one,” Denton captain Eoin Wearen said. “We don’t want to just stop here. I think we have a real chance to win a national championship.”
The Diablos (11-1-1) will have their hands full with Cleveland SC, which is 11-0 and is coming off a 2-0 win over Minneapolis City.
The winner will advance to face the winner of a game between FC Baltimore Christos and Tulsa Athletic.
Denton coach Ramon Raya said the Diablos need to focus on what they do best against Cleveland.
“They have good levels and good intensity and good skills,” Raya said. “There is a reason they are the champions of their conference and region. It’s a solid team with good players, but we are too. I know we’re playing away, but we’re ready for whatever happens. Cleveland has a really strong defense, and they have good possession.”
Denton will head into the semifinal with momentum after rallying for its win over Golden State.
“It was good, even being down 2-0,” Raya said. “We kept our head cool and focused and reacting. We started nervous or slow or weak, but you could tell the team played the rest of the game solid and consistent. I would prefer not to start like that, but we reacted. We created more chances. We were losing all the 50-50 balls in the beginning, but we made changes with three on top and it worked.”
Amann scored the first of his three goals late in the first half to give Denton some life. The Diablos outscored three unanswered goals in the second half.
Raya was proud of how they responded after falling behind early. He made a key adjustment at halftime by putting more players at the forward position.
Amann leveled the game at 2-2 in the 77th minute and completed his hat trick three minutes later to give the Diablos the 3-2 advantage. Julian Barajas capped off the comeback with a goal in the 88th minute.
Wearen and his team lifted the regional trophy to showers of champagne. Wearen said he hopes the younger players realize the opportunity is rare.
The Diablos will look to enjoy another moment just like it on Saturday with a trip to the national final on the line.
“That’s a goal we spoke about in the beginning and now we’re here,” Raya said. “I know we’re a small, young club and have a young roster, but that doesn’t count when the game starts.”