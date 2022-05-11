The UIL state track meet begins on Thursday morning. The following is a list of qualifiers from the Denton area.

Class 6A 

Boys

110 hurdles: Austin Kiser, Braswell

300 hurdles: Austin Kiser, Braswell

Pole vault: Jacob Dorrell, Guyer

Girls

400: Emma Alvord, Guyer

Triple jump: Sophia Day, Guyer

Class 5A

Boys

400 relay: Ryan — Kalib Hicks, Da'Marqis Lewis, Jordyn Bailey, Josiyah Taylor, Anthony Hill, Jeremiah Gibson

Girls

800 relay: Ryan — Chidinma Nwachukwu, Joy Jones, Katelyn Haley, Chinazaekpere Okoye, Caelianna Risler, Briley Marion

100 hurdles: Kailyn Head, Ryan

300 hurdles: Chinazaekpere Okoye, Ryan

Class 4A

Boys

1,600 relay: Argyle — Jaaqwan Felton, Lane Stewart, Parker Phillips, RJ Bunnell, Daniel Hendricks, Hayden Stewart

400 relay: Argyle —Landon Farris, Riley Page, Hayden Stewart, Will Hodson, Jaemael Felton, Parker Phillips

100: Jalaal Thompson, Aubrey; Braylon Colgrove Aubrey

200: Colby Lewis, Sanger

400: RJ Bunnell, Argyle; Tyler Brown, Aubrey

1600: Mason White, Argyle

Discus: Rylan Smart, Sanger

Pole vault: Mitchell Thompson, Argyle; Eli Barnes, Argyle

Shot put: Rylan Smart, Sanger

Girls

400 relay: Argyle — Sarah Runyon, Ja'Liyah Patterson, Keira Inman, Trinity Carter, Shaye Feely, Shelby Reed

800 relay: Argyle — Ja'Liyah Patterson, Hailee Janzen, Trinity Carter, Keira Inman, Fallon Cannon, Madeline Zindel

1,600 relay: Argyle — Emily Harbach, Laiken Zamzow, Zoe Jackson, Ja'Liyah Patterson, Trinity Carter, Annalise Allen

100: Keira Inman, Argyle

800: Maggie Neal, Krum

100 hurdles: Sarah Runyon, Argyle

300 hurdles: Sarah Runyon, Argyle

Class 3A

Girls

400: Tate Wells, Ponder

800: Addison Hite, Pilot Point

1,600: Addison Hite, Pilot Point

