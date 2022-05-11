A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 11, 2022 @ 7:54 pm
The UIL state track meet begins on Thursday morning. The following is a list of qualifiers from the Denton area.
Boys
110 hurdles: Austin Kiser, Braswell
300 hurdles: Austin Kiser, Braswell
Pole vault: Jacob Dorrell, Guyer
Girls
400: Emma Alvord, Guyer
Triple jump: Sophia Day, Guyer
400 relay: Ryan — Kalib Hicks, Da'Marqis Lewis, Jordyn Bailey, Josiyah Taylor, Anthony Hill, Jeremiah Gibson
800 relay: Ryan — Chidinma Nwachukwu, Joy Jones, Katelyn Haley, Chinazaekpere Okoye, Caelianna Risler, Briley Marion
100 hurdles: Kailyn Head, Ryan
300 hurdles: Chinazaekpere Okoye, Ryan
1,600 relay: Argyle — Jaaqwan Felton, Lane Stewart, Parker Phillips, RJ Bunnell, Daniel Hendricks, Hayden Stewart
400 relay: Argyle —Landon Farris, Riley Page, Hayden Stewart, Will Hodson, Jaemael Felton, Parker Phillips
100: Jalaal Thompson, Aubrey; Braylon Colgrove Aubrey
200: Colby Lewis, Sanger
400: RJ Bunnell, Argyle; Tyler Brown, Aubrey
1600: Mason White, Argyle
Discus: Rylan Smart, Sanger
Pole vault: Mitchell Thompson, Argyle; Eli Barnes, Argyle
Shot put: Rylan Smart, Sanger
400 relay: Argyle — Sarah Runyon, Ja'Liyah Patterson, Keira Inman, Trinity Carter, Shaye Feely, Shelby Reed
800 relay: Argyle — Ja'Liyah Patterson, Hailee Janzen, Trinity Carter, Keira Inman, Fallon Cannon, Madeline Zindel
1,600 relay: Argyle — Emily Harbach, Laiken Zamzow, Zoe Jackson, Ja'Liyah Patterson, Trinity Carter, Annalise Allen
100: Keira Inman, Argyle
800: Maggie Neal, Krum
100 hurdles: Sarah Runyon, Argyle
300 hurdles: Sarah Runyon, Argyle
400: Tate Wells, Ponder
800: Addison Hite, Pilot Point
1,600: Addison Hite, Pilot Point
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
