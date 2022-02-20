Several Denton-area boys and girls basketball teams are in the postseason.

Girls region quarterfinals

Class 6A: No. 12 Braswell (33-2) vs. No. 8 Plano East (26-3), Tuesday, 7, at Frisco Reedy

Class 5A: No. 10 Lake Dallas (31-4) vs. Mansfield Summit (23-11), Monday, 6, at Arlington Arts Arena

Class 4A: No. 1 Argyle (34-0) vs. Bridgeport (24-10), Monday, 6 p.m., at Northwest Eaton

Class 4A: No. 13 Sanger (29-4) vs. No. 8 Kennedale (30-6), Tuesday, 7, at Carrollton Turner

Class 4A: Krum (26-11) vs. No. 14 Decatur (32-5), Monday, 6:30 p.m., at Fort Worth Boswell

Class 3A: No. 16 Ponder (23-11) vs. Paradise (19-15), Monday, 6:30 p.m, at Azle High School.

Boys bi-district 

Class 6A: No.10 Guyer (29-5) vs. Lewisville (17-16), Tuesday, 7, at Lake Dallas

Class 5A: Ryan (18-9) vs. Aledo (11-19), Monday, 6:30., Keller Timber Creek

Class 4A: No. 9 Argyle (24-6) vs. Fort Worth Benbrook (16-15), Tuesday, at Northwest Eaton

Class 4A: Krum (15-14) vs. Western Hills (25-6), Monday, 7, at Keller Central

Class 4A: Aubrey (18-14) vs. No. 1 Faith Family (29-4), Tuesday, 7, at Frisco High

Class 3A: No. 21 Ponder (30-3) vs. Maypearl (19-14), Tuesday 7:30 at Colleyville Heritage

