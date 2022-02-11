Celebrating on court
Sanger guard Lexi Martin (32) celebrates with teammates after she scored her 1,000th career point during a game against Anna at Sanger High School on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Monday, Feb. 14

Class 6A: No. 12 Braswell (31-2) vs. Hebron (20-13), 6 p.m., The Colony High School.

Class 5A: No. 10 Lake Dallas (29-4) vs. Aledo (11-15), 6 p.m., at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.

Class 5A: Ryan (16-17) vs. Granbury (21-13), 6:30 p.m., Castleberry High School.

Class 4A: No. 1 Argyle (32-0) vs. Fort Worth Diamond (4-11), 7 p.m., Argyle High School.

Class 4A: No. 13 Sanger (27-4) vs. Uplift Summit, 7 p.m. Frisco Emerson High School.

Class 4A: Aubrey (14-13) vs.  Ranchview (6-10), 7 p.m., Frisco Heritage High School.

Class 3A: No. 18 Ponder (21-11) vs. Life Oak Cliff (19-12), 7:30 p.m., Prosper High School 

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Class 4A: Krum (25-11) vs. Forth Worth Eastern Hills (4-13), 7:30 p.m., Azle High School.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

