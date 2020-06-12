EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the past few weeks, the Denton Record-Chronicle has, in consultation with local coaches, compiled statistics, anecdotes and information on high school football players over the past decade. The following is the the sixth installment in a multiple-part series featuring the best football players in the DRC’s coverage area over the last 10 seasons (2010-2019). Players were eligible for the team as long as they played in one season in the past decade. The Denton-area All-Decade team does not rank players, but instead, showcases the top 3-5 at each position. The series continues today with defensive linemen.
Mario Edwards Jr.
Ryan, 2010-2011
If there were a Mount Rushmore of Ryan defensive linemen, Mario Edwards Jr. would be front and center. In only two seasons at Ryan, Edwards cemented himself as a nearly unblockable force and the standard-bearer for all linemen to follow while racking up 199 tackles and 29 sacks. He led the Raiders to a state runner-up finish in 2010 and was the USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, among numerous other honors. Edwards was the nation's No. 1 recruit and lived up to the billing as he went on to star at Florida State like his father once did. He helped guide the Seminoles to a BCS National Title in 2014 before declaring for the NFL draft. Edwards is currently with the New Orleans Saints. He was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (35th overall) of the 2015 draft. He also had a short stint with the New York Giants.
Josiah Tauaefa
Lake Dallas, 2012-2014
Over the years, Josiah Tauaefa's name has become synonymous with greatness, and it isn't hard to see why. While at Lake Dallas, Tauaefa blossomed into one of the most feared pass rushers in the state. During his senior campaign in 2014, Tauaefa tallied 82 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and two sacks – all of which led the team. In the process, he guided the Falcons to a 9-2 record. But Tauaefa's incredible career didn't stop after high school. In three seasons at UTSA, Tauaefa recorded 257 total tackles and 11.5 sacks, earning Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors in 2016. He went undrafted out of UTSA and spent the first month of the 2019 season on the New York Giants' practice squad. Tauaefa was eventually signed onto their active 53-man roster last October and suited up for the first time against the Minnesota Vikings, making three tackles and two for a loss. He remains with the Giants today.
Earnest Brown IV
Ryan, 2015-2016
A 2017 U.S. Army All-American, Brown was as disruptive as they came for top-tier defensive linemen and a consistent playmaker in critical situations. Brown truly came into his own in 2015 and over the next two seasons guided Ryan to a combined 27-2 record and playoff runs to the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively. As a senior tackle, he was in on 88 tackles, with an eye-popping 36 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage. He also led the Raiders with 10.5 sacks to go with 24 quarterback hurries, three caused fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. Brown quickly heated up on the recruiting scene because of his ability to play both defensive end and tackle. He had his pick of any college football program in the country and ultimately chose Northwestern, where he has racked up 38 tackles in his first three seasons.
Jimmy Bean
Guyer, 2008-2010
A wrecking ball on a dominant Guyer defense in 2010, Bean showed time and time again why he was an offense's worst nightmare. The 6-5, 250-pound edge rusher helped the Wildcats reach their first state title game in 2010, where they narrowly fell to San Antonio Cibolo Steele. Bean tallied 78 tackles on the year, including 19 for loss. As a junior, he notched 60 tackles. Over his final two seasons, Bean posted 10.5 sacks. Guyer's stingy defense gave up just 20.9 points per game in 2010 en route to a 13-3 record. He went on to play at Oklahoma State for four years, where he was awarded second-team All-Big 12 in 2015. During his senior campaign, Bean had 25 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. In 2014, he started every game for the Cowboys at defensive end and recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles against Texas Tech. Bean had brief stints in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos but never saw a regular season game.
On the bubble
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ryan, 2017-Present
While Sanders' production thus far with the Raiders has been split between defense and offense, it's difficult to argue his place among some of the best defensive linemen the Denton area has ever seen. A Texas commit with one more year left at Ryan, Sanders is currently the No. 4 overall player in the state according to 247Sports' composite rankings and is coming off a season in which he again played both ways and helped guide the Raiders to the Class 5A Division I title game. During that season, Sanders tied for the team lead with 11 sacks and also had 19 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits. Sanders was also on varsity during Ryan's previous two runs to the state semifinals, where the Raiders lost to eventual champion, Highland Park.
Dan Kottman
Guyer, 2009-2011
With Kottman alongside Jimmy Bean in 2010, Guyer had perhaps one of the best defensive lines in the state of Texas. In the semifinal against Longview with Guyer trailing 27-21 inside of a minute left, Kottman broke through the line and blocked a punt to set up the Wildcats' game-winning touchdown. Kottman ended that game with four solo tackles, half a sack and a quarterback hurry to propel Guyer into the state title game. As a senior the following year, Kottman was unanimously named District 7-5A defensive MVP. He had 73 tackles, 25 for loss to go along with seven sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. Kottman went on to play for a year at San Diego State before leaving the program following the 2012 season.
Ty Hook
Ryan, 2008-2010
When offensive players tried to run away from Mario Edwards Jr., they'd ultimately find no extra yardage against Hook, who was barreling at them from the opposite defensive end spot and made them pay in a big way. Hook was a relentless defender who regularly played through injuries and consistently turned heads while becoming a two-time all-state selection. He recorded 112 tackles during his senior year in 2010, including 40 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks while leading Ryan to a 15-1 record and a spot in the state title game. Hook went on to carve out a solid career at Louisiana Tech and will undoubtedly go down as one of the best defensive ends to ever put on a Ryan Raider uniform.
Micah Capra
Argyle, 2011-2013
Capra put the ultimate bow on his high school career in 2013 by helping Argyle go undefeated and claim the Class 3A Division II championship. A menace in the trenches, Capra racked up a team-high 154 tackles and 26 tackles for loss. He also had four sacks and was an all-state selection as a senior. With Capra spearheading Argyle's defensive line, the Eagles surrendered just 13.9 points per game. After high school, Capra went on to play at Air Force, and in 2017, suited up for 11 games, starting nine. He tallied 32 tackles and two tackles for loss on the season.